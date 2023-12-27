The major events of 2024

The legislative and municipal elections are the main political events of 2024

The political truce during the end-of-year holidays will soon come to an end. Major meetings, which could unleash passions, will follow one another in 2024.

Give honour where honour is due. It will be up to Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, to give the “la” of the political symphony which will be played during the new year which lies ahead. Starting with the conduct of state affairs.

The traditional end-of-year speech by the Head of State will be the event of the week. Unless there is any change, like previous scenarios, Andry Rajoelina will combine his end-of-year address with his wishes to the nation. It has, in fact, broken with the practice of New Year’s banquets at the Iavoloha State Palace. Furthermore, these will be the first wishes to the nation of his second term.

Continuing his inauguration speech, the tenant of Iavoloha will have to reiterate the three pillars of his mandate. Namely, strengthening human capital, the country’s industrialization and good governance. He will also have to reaffirm that openness and a social vocation will guide his conduct of political affairs. Two postures which could be the watchwords of the next government.

The composition of the new government team will be the first major meeting of the new year. Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, indeed submitted the resignation of the government during the Council of Ministers last week. Once the political truce, due to the end-of-year holidays, is over, the negotiations taking place behind the scenes will become more and more resonant. However, there won’t be room for everyone.

While some are eyeing seats within the government, other political actors are already planning on the next electoral contests. Even in the ranks of those who refuse to recognize the election of the President of the Republic, some are already warming up for the upcoming elections. If the presidential election was the main leitmotif of the debates and political quarrels of this year, 2023. The prospects of the municipal and legislative elections risk unleashing passions in the microcosm, in 2024.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), the two electoral meetings which are the municipal and the legislative should, in principle, be held during the first half of the year 2024. Except for a few who have taken office late, due to electoral disputes. The terms of office of mayors and municipal or municipal councilors will expire in January. Those of deputies will end on July 1.

Challenge

“Apart from the case of dissolution of the National Assembly provided for and governed by the Constitution, the election for the general renewal of the members of the National Assembly takes place within the forty days preceding the expiration of the powers of the Assembly national”, provides for the organic law on legislative elections. This text adds that the powers of the Lower House “expire the day before the day of the fifth year of the proclamation of the official results of the elections of its members (…)”.

On a technical level, the organization of these two elections during the first half of 2024 is feasible according to the CENI. Unless there is a change of heart, the Electoral Commission even intends to submit calendar proposals to the government when the time comes. On the financial side, a budget line for the organization of elections is already included in the finance law. If necessary, like the presidential election, budgetary adjustments can always be made, if necessary.

It is on the political side that uncertainty looms. In the sphere of those in power, the option of dissolving the National Assembly is being whispered. This eventuality will thus lead to early legislative elections. The same goes for municipalities. The idea would be to ride on Andry Rajoelina’s victory in the presidential election. But also, to take advantage of this period when, groggy by the outcome of the last electoral battle, the opposition seems to be having difficulty getting back into battle order.

The conditions in which the formation of the next government will take place and the reactions within the microcosm could be decisive in the sequence of political events at the start of the year. According to article 54 of the Constitution, “the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, presented by the majority party or group of parties in the National Assembly”.

The appointment of the next tenant of Mahazoarivo and the composition of his team will also be an opportunity to gauge the state of the majority available to those in power within the Tsimbazaza institution. The political twists and turns inherent in the race for the supreme office have, in fact, caused party discipline to crumble within the Oranges. Some deputies changed sides, including Christine Razanamahasoa, president of the National Assembly.

Whether anticipated or not, the legislative elections, but also the municipal elections, will be a challenge for the President of the Republic and his political family. After the tumult surrounding the presidential election, the arbitration of these two ballots could determine which side enjoys real political credibility and popular legitimacy.