‘The makers of Expedition Robinson should start thinking about the viewer’ | Show

#makers #Expedition #Robinson #start #thinking #viewer #Show

AD Media PodcastNext week on Boxing Day there will be the now famous AD Media awards cast in which the AD Media Awards of 2023 will be announced. We look back at the highlights of 2023 in the media field and look ahead a bit, but now there is the last regular AD Media podcast of 2023. Moreover, the media panel is at full strength.

Media editorial office 12-23-19, 21:07

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access