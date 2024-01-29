The Malagasy team encounters unforeseen circumstances

Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena and his team from Havila School represented Madagascar at the World Bakery Cup in France.

The Malagasy team returned home this Friday after participating in the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie in France, placing in 10th place.

The Malagasy bakery team recently made its international debut at the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie in France on January 21-22, marking a historic first for the Malagasy bakery. Despite their 10th place among the twelve participating countries, the competition was rich in lessons for the team, particularly in the face of major logistical unforeseen events.

Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena, one of the representatives of the team, highlighted the challenges encountered, particularly in terms of equipment. “The team had underestimated the material requirements, thinking that major equipment would be provided on site. However, we had to make do with limited equipment, so even a simple spoon became a time-consuming quest. The other countries came with trucks, bringing their own equipment,” he emphasizes. Additionally, the ingredients provided by the organizers were unusual for the Malagasy team, posing another major challenge. The chef explained that managing these new ingredients was complex, highlighting the differences from their usual practices.

Valuable lesson

The team’s late arrival, due to invalidated visa issues just a day before the competition, added additional pressure. Despite these obstacles, the organizer provided support, and the Malagasy diaspora as well as friends in France helped to fill certain gaps.

Chef Toky Ramà Andriatsitohaimanantena concluded by emphasizing that this first participation was a valuable lesson. He expressed pride in representing Madagascar and highlighted the new opportunities that have opened up for the team. “Indeed, we have already received an invitation for this year’s African Championship and are considering collaborations with international professional bakers, thus integrating Madagascar into the global baking networks. A first experience rich in lessons which prepares the ground for a better prepared and more fruitful future participation,” concludes the chef.

Nicole Rafalimananjara