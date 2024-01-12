The malaise Charles Michel, the white rabbit of DéFi and a return that could cause a lot of noise

#malaise #Charles #Michel #white #rabbit #DéFi #return #lot #noise

1. The great return of Charles Michel… which does not please everyone

The rumor was therefore true: Charles Michel will make his return to the Belgian political scene. After maintaining the mystery for many months, the former president of the MR himself announced that he was a candidate for the European elections in June 2024. “I will lead the liberal list to Europe,” he said. he confided to La Libre, this Saturday January 6.

The announcement put an end to speculation about the future of Charles Michel, but revived those concerning Didier Reynders. Indeed, the current European Commissioner for Justice coveted the head of the MR list in Europe. Faced with the return of his old rival, he had to bow and reorient himself. Which did not take long since his candidacy for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe was made official this Wednesday, January 10. Enough to put an end to the rumors which announced a return of clan war within the liberal party. Rumors from the corridors that Georges-Louis Bouchez dismissed out of hand on the set of LN24. “There is no crisis at MR,” he said at Maxime Binet’s microphone.

The president of the MR also tried to come to the rescue of Charles Michel. Many were outraged to see him leave his post as President of the European Council early, accusing him of putting his career ahead of his responsibilities. “He does not desert. On the contrary, Charles Michel does not leave three months earlier, he submits to the voters to try to work for five more years in the service of the European Union. Since when has going to elections been an escape in before?”, blurted the Montois.

In addition to the head of the European list, the MR has lifted the veil on its heads of the federal and Brussels lists. It is Sophie Wilmès who will occupy first place at the Federal and David Leisterh in Brussels. Further announcements are expected in the coming days. We are talking in particular about the arrival of Julie Taton within the liberal party. The presenter could occupy second place on the MR list in Hainaut.

2. At DéFi, a sizeable “white rabbit” and a disgruntled person

The list announcements are not only linked to MR. On the Défi side, it is the former investigating judge Michel Claise who is jumping into the political deep end. The man, recently retired, will be third on the Brussels federal list, behind François De Smet and Sophie Rohonyi.

“My rapprochement with Défi is not new,” said Michel Claise, who had to withdraw from the Qatargate file due to a possible conflict of interest. “And I came alone, like a grown-up. Because I have sympathies for the values ​​of Défi.”

In addition to this major recruit, the party also presented its head of list in Brussels. It is on Bernard Clerfayt, the mayor of Schaerbeek, that the political party is counting to try to impose itself in the capital. Joëlle Maison, Brussels MP and second regional Défi score in 2019, will occupy second place, ahead of Fabian Maingain, who had also declared himself a candidate for the head of the list, but will only be third. His father, Olivier Maingain, also deplored these choices. He internally expressed his dissatisfaction with the accumulation of candidacies from Bernard Clerfayt who is also a candidate to succeed him at the head of the municipality of Schaerbeek.

3. Is Vooruit already (r)calling Conner Rousseau to the rescue?

Barely gone, already back? While Conner Rousseau left the Flemish parliament at the beginning of December after resigning from the presidency of Vooruit, his party could elect him again. Indeed, ex-minister and current Flemish MP Freya Van den Bossche has not ruled out that the man who called himself Kingconnah on social networks could be head of the list for Vooruit in 2024.

“Conner is our star player and we don’t leave a star player on the bench,” she said. Not sure, however, that a potential comeback from Conner Rousseau will be unanimous. Indeed, the young president had to resign after making racist remarks towards the Roma after a drunken evening in September. The affair caused a lot of noise and tarnished the reputation of the man who nevertheless offered a second wind to the Flemish socialists.

In an interview with La Libre, Ivan De Vadder – a keen observer of Belgian politics – estimated that such a return would be complicated for the fallen young man. “He would be singled out in all debates. His opponents would constantly use his racist remarks as a counter-argument.” estimated the VRT journalist. “We would tell him that he can only remain silent on certain issues such as migration.” Ivan De Vadder would rather imagine the politician making his comeback during the municipal elections in October.