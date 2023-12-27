The malaria pathogen attacks infections slowly

#malaria #pathogen #attacks #infections #slowly

According to the WHO, around 250 million people are infected with malaria every year and around 600,000 die. The parasite, which nests in Anopheles mosquitoes, is transmitted indirectly from person to person via mosquito bites. Until now, scientists assumed that the parasite tried to leave the body of its main six-legged host as quickly as possible in order to increase the likelihood of invading a human intermediate host.

Using a mathematical model, researchers at the Berlin-based Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology (MPI-IB) have now been able to show that the malaria parasite remains in the mosquito body for significantly longer than previously assumed. For an average of twelve days, the parasite feeds on the human blood meals of its host in the mosquito’s intestine. Only then does it enter the mosquito’s saliva and become transmissible.

The researchers explain that the parasite takes so much time, given the mosquito’s only 14-day lifespan, with an “evolutionary compromise between becoming fit for the infection and leaving the mosquitoes in time.” The longer a parasite stays in the insect, the better nourished it is and the more likely it is to successfully infect a human. The researchers say that this increases the risk that the parasite will die with the mosquito.

New variable in the evolutionary model

Because only a few real transmission cycles can be measured in the laboratory, computational models must be used to research the long-term evolution of the parasite. The previously used formulas that predicted the fastest possible re-emergence from the main host are based on data on larval development, biting behavior, reproduction and the age of the mosquitoes. The MPI-IB researchers have now added information on metabolism.

“Previous models have often treated the mosquito like a syringe that transmits the malaria pathogen to humans. “However, our study shows that the interactions between mosquitoes and parasites must be taken into account in transmission models,” the researchers explain the approach they have chosen.

This is an important step towards understanding the parasite and fighting its spread. Especially in view of global warming, it is to be expected that the malaria parasite, which is native to tropical and subtropical regions, will spread more strongly again. Environmental disasters such as floods would also contribute to drastic increases in the number of infections.

But a glimmer of hope is not just the better understanding of the parasite through research. It was only in October that the WHO recommended a new malaria vaccine for children – who are at the highest risk of dying from malaria.