The malaria vaccine begins to be distributed in Cameroon. A transformative chapter begins in the history of public health in Africa

#malaria #vaccine #begins #distributed #Cameroon #transformative #chapter #begins #history #public #health #Africa

The RTS,S vaccine (662,000 doses) will be administered to children in this West African country, the first to be vaccinated after successful trials of the drug in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi between 2019 and 2021.

After an intensification of the fight against malaria in Africa, where 95% of deaths from this disease occur, results were achieved mostly among children under five years of age.

“We are not only witnessing, but actively participating in, a transformative chapter in Africa’s public health history,” said Dr. Mohammed Abdulaziz, division chief of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in in Ethiopia, in a joint online briefing with the World. Health Organization. “For a long time we have been waiting for a day like this… it brings more than just hope: it brings a reduction in the mortality and morbidity associated with malaria.”

Almost 80% of malaria deaths in the African Region occurred in children under five years of age. | Photo: Getty Images

Public health experts say communication with the public will be crucial to the success of the vaccine: to ensure it is reliable, that people bring their children to receive all four doses and that they understand that it will be most effective when combined with other measures, such as sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

“We need messages, we need communication and we need to use trusted voices,” Abdulaziz said. “We need to use health workers who are very close to the community. We need to listen to the community, what they say and also monitor how they receive us.”

Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO’s department of immunizations and vaccines, said that based on trial data, RTS,S – also known as Mosquirix – would save tens of thousands of lives.

Reference photo of the malaria vaccine | Photo: Getty Images

Another 19 African countries plan to introduce the vaccine this year, hoping to reach 6.6 million children. Deliveries are planned for Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone.

Mbianke Livancliff of the Cameroon nonprofit Value Health Africa said there has been enthusiasm in the country since the vaccines were delivered in November. The organization has held community meetings and open discussions to introduce people to the vaccine and its approval process, address their concerns and avoid potential hesitancy.

“It has been an exciting moment. Families are excited, happy to have this important development and say it is effective and what we were waiting for,” Livancliff said.

In the Cameroonian city of Douala, at the private Angels clinic, six-month-old Nobah Adel screamed as the needle scratched her as she was given her first dose of the vaccine on Monday morning.

“Even though I cry, today I am very happy,” said his mother, Dani Widal, who found out about the vaccination campaign a week ago. “I have three children and they are all always sick with malaria. I hope the vaccine will finally help her not get sick like her brother and her sister.”

Due to the clashes between illegal armed groups, it has been difficult for communities to mobilize, carry out agricultural activities and deliver aid. | Photo: Photo provided by the reservation

Widal had stood in line with her daughter for three hours to receive the vaccine. “I live in a neighborhood where there are many mosquitoes. He spent more than 30,000 francs every three months because of malaria.”

Kamela Isabelle Madjouwou, a nurse at the centre, said the malaria vaccine was “essential”. Cameroon recorded more than 6 million cases in 2022 and malaria accounted for 12% of deaths in children under five in 2021. “The vaccine will reduce the mortality and consequences of this terrible disease,” she said.

Thomas Breuer, global health director at GlaxoSmithKline, which produced the vaccine, said this was a significant breakthrough: “After more than 35 years of dedicated work with our partners to develop the world’s first malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, It’s gratifying to see it in routine use for the first time. “We are excited that more malaria-endemic countries are preparing to introduce the vaccine in the coming months.”

A second malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, produced by the University of Oxford, will be launched later this year.