The man who killed the 15-year-old girl to whom he was “engaged” caused a stir in the first hearing

Kılıç then changed the magazine of his jammed gun and continued to fire at the other guests. The bullets did not hit the guests. Upon notice, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Melike Arıbaş, one of the injured who was taken to Aksaray Training and Research Hospital, could not be saved. Doğanay Arıbaş was also discharged after her treatment. After the attack, 12 empty cartridges were found at the scene, while Muhammet Kılıç, who escaped, was caught and arrested.

‘I PUT THESE SEMI-OBSCENE PHOTOS ON THE INTERNET’

Muhammet Kılıç’s trial began at Aksaray 2nd High Criminal Court on charges of “premeditated murder and wounding”. In his defense in court, Kılıç stated that he wanted to marry Melike Arıbaş and said, “I wanted to marry her daughters, but her family did not allow it. That’s why I got angry and did wrong things. This time, they slandered her left and right. It was as if I was beating her daughters while they were engaged, saying, ‘Don’t enter the barn,’ “I was threatening them with ‘don’t take care of your mother and father’. I heard the rumors, I warned them through M.Ö. Then, I angrily posted their daughter’s photo on the internet. It was semi-obscene but covered photos. It didn’t last long. It didn’t even stop for 5-10 minutes, then I deleted it. ” said.

‘I ALWAYS HAVE MY GUN ON ME’

Claiming that he saw the convoy by chance on the day of the incident, Kılıç said, “As for the day of the incident, we had decided a day before that we were going to meet with my girlfriend. I shaved at the barber and went to drink soup. I saw the vehicles by chance as they were passing by. I followed them, got up and walked. I had a gun with me. I have an enemy.” , I have sheep. I always have my gun on me. I went to the car. The girls got out of the car. I was about to turn around and leave, but I lost my anger. I remember shooting on her left shoulder. I don’t remember anything else. I heard Doğanay Arıbaş say, “Stop, don’t do it, please.” “I remember. Her mother was already right next to me, I did not take any action against her. I had no intention of hitting Doğanay, but it hit Doğanay because she was behind the wheel. I remember shooting 4 times. I fired the last bullet outwards. If I had wanted, I could have shot Doğanay too,” he said. Stating that he opened fire on the other guests on the grounds that they swore during the incident, Kılıç said, “My magazine ran out. I changed the magazine on the way. When I swore, I continued shooting. I put the magazine in so they wouldn’t come after me. I didn’t shoot into the air or the ground. I took aim and shot at the other party. In anger, to scare them.” “I told them that I was shooting with purpose. I shot by aiming directly at them,” he said.

HE SHOUTED SAYING ‘CHILD MURDER’

During the hearing, Doğanay Arıbaş shouted at Kılıç, calling him a “child murderer”. Thereupon, when Kılıç swore, Arıbaş’s relatives who watched the hearing reacted. With the intervention of the police, the parties were calmed down and Kılıç was thrown out of the hall. Later, Kılıç was allowed to attend the hearing via SEGBİS. Doğanay Arıbaş, who was injured in the attack, said, “They were walking around our house with guns, along with their family. A certain time passed, and they started shooting at our house. We reported it to the police station, we filed a complaint, but nothing happened. We had 10 complaints before the incident. We struggled for 7 months before the incident, We couldn’t get rid of it. After the complaint, the threats started to increase. Their target was not one person, but to completely destroy a family. He wanted to kill us all because we came to the wedding hall with a single vehicle. If he wanted to kill Melike, he could have killed her in the village as well. We had neither a knife nor a gun in the wedding hall. “He killed my daughter, then fired a gun at me. When I turned my head, the bullet entered and exited my neck. Then he turned the gun towards my wife,” he said. The hearing was postponed after hearing the witnesses.

‘HE WOULD HAVE KILLED US ALL IF HE HAD NOT CAUGHT THE GUN’

Making a statement to DHA after the trial, Doğanay Arıbaş said, “We just made a promise among ourselves. Afterwards, it was as if he adopted our daughter from start to finish. He made my daughter unable to even leave the house. When he applied to the court at that time, asked for restraining order and told all the truth, Muhammet Kılıç could not overcome himself. He tried to attack us in court. Our judges, police and riot police intervened and took them out of the hall. They calmed us down. The case continued from where it left off. ‘I did not do it by design,’ he says. The person who did not do it by design had 3 magazines of bullets, 2 Rambo knives and a switchblade on him. Having a knife is not a normal situation. Could such an incident happen if he didn’t plan it? It turned out that he followed our vehicle as well. He denied this too. In the camera footage, our vehicle passes and then he comes running after us. He said in court that he did not intend to kill, but only to intimidate. My daughter is 4 years old. One bullet was found in his body and two in his head. How is this not an attempt to kill? If his gun had not been detained, he would have killed us all. As a family, we expect this person to receive the necessary punishment. “She should receive a punishment at noon so that such a situation does not happen to future girls,” he said.