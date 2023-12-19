The man who lost a fortune in gambling calls Gigi Becali! “Don’t forget he promised me that”

#man #lost #fortune #gambling #calls #Gigi #Becali #Dont #forget #promised

Ion Pârnica, the man who lost a fortune gambling, makes a desperate appeal to Gigi Becali (65 years old).

The well-known man in Romanian showbiz right “Oneață” or “The King of the Bearded Man from Romania” desperately waiting for the money promised by Gigi Becali.

The landowner from Pipera would have promised him Ion Pârnica “Oneată” that he will help him financially at the last meeting, and now the “King of the beard from Romania” asks Gigi Becali to keep his word and put the money in his account, he announces Cancan.ro.

Ion Pârnica, called “Oneață” cleaned the pockets of many millionaires, including Gigi Becali, Giovanni Becali or Victor Pițurcă, but his situation worsened after he lost a fortune in gambling and had to call to the help of Gigi Becali after he lost a piece of land in the Cotroceni area.

Gigi Becali gave 20,000 euros to Ion Pârnica two years ago, and the landowner from Pipera even promised him that he would help him solve the problem and give him another sum of money, but the businessman who finances the FCSB gave no sign of life.

Ion Pârnica wanted to send a message to Gigi Becali, and he hopes that the landowner from Pipera will keep his word and give him what he promised.

“He always helped me, he is a good, God-fearing man. He promised me something, but… I’m begging him a lot… I want to get in touch with him because he doesn’t really answer the phone. Now for the holidays, let him do me a favor too, let him help me. He was my brother for so many years, we played together, now that he left, it’s different. Now he is with God, let him be with Him before, but let him keep his word. I wish him happy holidays, but help me too. He has no obligation, but he promised to help me. He is a good man with character and I am waiting for a sign from him“, declared the “King of the beard”, according to the source cited above.