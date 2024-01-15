The man who lost a handbag worth 4,000 euros, was on the verge of fainting when he got it back: “The man has changed, in fact, the colors on his face”

#man #lost #handbag #worth #euros #verge #fainting #man #changed #fact #colors #face

Impressive story in Suceava. A man recovered his purse in which he had four thousand euros before he found out that he had lost it. In his wallet he had hard-earned savings in Italy. He had put pen to paper so that he could fix his teeth here at home, and he was on the verge of passing out when a stranger handed him the bag with his small fortune.

By the Observator editorial team on 14.01.2024, 20:07

The wallet full of euros was found in a train where the owner of the money was walking in search of an outlet to charge his phone.

Constantin Maga, damaged: I put the purse on that table by the window and tried to see if the plug works. He didn’t even go in that wagon. I left there with the phone and the cable in my hand.

Without realizing it, the 61-year-old man left the bag of money in the train from which he had just left. Glad to have found a socket for the phone in the meantime, he got to work with his smartphone. His luck was that a patrol from the transport police boarded the train.

Vlad Pușcașu, principal chief agent, Iaşi Transport Police Regional Section: After I left Bacău, I noticed in one of the compartments of the first locomotive carriages a handbag sitting alone, beautifully, on a chair. I noticed that there is a nice amount of money in euros, an Italian document issued by the Italian authorities. A few carriages further on, I noticed a person who had the signs of the one who had lost her purse.

Constantin Maga, damaged: They came and asked me how many bags I have. Then my knees went weak and I didn’t know what was wrong with me. Everything was getting out of hand.

Vlad Pușcașu, chief chief agent, Iași Transport Police Regional Section: The man has changed, effectively, both perspiration and facial colors.

The man who had worked hard in Italy to collect the 4,000 euros breathed a sigh of relief when the police gave him the money bag.

Constantin Maga, damaged: They were real people! Do you know what the Romanians were doing? They took the money and threw the purse out the window!

The man had saved the money to get a denture. He came home especially, because dentists here have lower rates than in Italy.

