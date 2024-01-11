The man who vandalized several monuments and churches in Bucharest was caught. He is an architect from Giurgiu

#man #vandalized #monuments #churches #Bucharest #caught #architect #Giurgiu

A 35-year-old man was detained by the police on Wednesday for 24 hours for desecrating places or objects of worship and destruction, in the case of the vandalism of several monuments in Bucharest, according to the police. It is about a 36-year-old architect from Giurgiu, according to G4Media information.

“Following the specific activities, on January 10, the policemen of the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest (DGPMB) – Criminal Investigation Service found the man suspected of committing the acts, and he was taken to hearings. The person in question, aged 35, was ordered to be detained for 24 hours, to be presented to the magistrates with a legal proposal”, informs the press office of the DGPMB.

On the night of January 9 to 10, the walls of several places of worship and monuments, located in Sectors 1 and 3 of the Capital, were scribbled, some of them being classified as historical monuments.

He wrote conspiratorial messages and also painted anti-Semitic symbols.

He used a graffiti-type spray and vandalized churches and monuments located in Sectors 1 and 3: “St. Nicholas Dintr-o Zi” Church, “Adormeria Maicii Domnului” Church, Renaissance Memorial and Iuliu Maniu Monument.

All vandalized objectives are historical monuments.

The investigations are being continued by the Criminal Investigation Service, under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the District 1 Court, in terms of committing crimes of desecration of places of worship or objects of worship and destruction.