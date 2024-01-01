The management of the law firm “Sorainen” has changed

#management #law #firm #Sorainen #changed

On the other hand, office partner Ieva Andersone, who heads the Competition and regulated areas practice group of the Latvian office, is appointed as the managing partner of the Latvian office.

The two managers play an essential role in the development of “Sorainen”, as their career growth has taken place in “Sorainen”, the law firm emphasizes.

Berlaus joined the firm in 2000 as a lawyer, and in 2010 she allegedly became the first woman to head a large sworn law firm in the Baltic States. Anderson began her professional career at the office in 2005 as a legal assistant. As an expert in complex competition law, intellectual property and regulated matters, she joined the office partnership in 2019.

Berlaus supplemented his knowledge and improved his management skills by graduating from the master’s study program “Business Management” (Executive MBA) at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, focusing on the analysis of the green course and environmental, social and governance issues (ESG).

Anderson’s team, on the other hand, has worked on many important international projects, covering compliance with competition law norms, defense in cases of possible violations, consulting on merger control issues, as well as intellectual property protection and compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation, in the range office.

Anderson currently leads the regional Life Sciences and Healthcare industry group and is active in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry group.

After the management transition, Skibarka will continue to work in “Sorainen” management as a member of the board. He will focus on the further direction of the office towards sector development, as well as devote more time to work with clients, mainly in the fields of mergers and acquisitions, private and venture capital transactions, as well as in the sector of private clients, the office informs.