the managers in via Cassia. 15% of the towers are for sale

#managers #Cassia #towers #sale

Rai’s DNA changes. And there is finally, after 10 years, a very ambitious industrial plan, designed to bring the public service into the future and structure the Viale Mazzini company as a real digital media company in step with the times, with the competition also international and with user demand. Since Luigi Gubitosi was at the top, Rai has not had a development plan adequate to the standing and potential of this company. Now here it is, it bears the signature of CEO Roberto Sergio and CEO Giampaolo Rossi. On the Board of Directors, 6 out of 7 councilors voted for him (the only one to oppose was the PD delegate, Francesca Bria). And the requests of Alessandro Di Majo for the M5S and Davide Di Pietro representing the employees, on the crucial function of investigative journalism, on the decisive role of RaiParlamento and on the centrality of the employees in the new production season, were incorporated into the Industrial Plan. Of which the real estate plan already approved in December is part (based on the strengthening of Rome in growth strategies and it could not be otherwise given that the CEO is, by self-definition, «a Roman, a Romanceist and a Romanist») and which for the first time it is integrated with the new Service Contract shared by Rai with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, enriched by the contribution of the Supervisory Commission, and which will shortly be examined by the Council of Ministers.

Meloni-Schlein, contacts for the duel on TV: negotiation on the rules of engagement. The Democratic Party goes by bus to the Gubbio conclave

Modernity

Sergio is very happy with the work done in these six months, since the corporate governance changed, and the 2024-2026 Industrial Plan is the result of this commitment: recovery from debt, securing accounts and strategic investments. To begin with: 120 new hires at Rai, young people specialized in digital and new media, and in the coming years, after these first hires, the number of hires will increase. An additional 225 million is allocated for the product. Around 190 will derive from the sale of RaiWay shares but the corporate majority remains firmly in the hands of Viale Mazzini. The sale of 14-15 percent of the transmission tower company does not prejudice other valorization operations that concern RaiWay and which are those that have so far led to a strong rise in the stock (yesterday the small loss of 4% on the stock exchange is physiological and not worrying).

And therefore, the combination of these rationalization and reorganization strategies will bring resources into the coffers, useful for helping the budget and the relaunch. There is this and there is much more and this is how Sergio summarizes: «Courageously facing the challenges of digitalisation, guaranteeing the economic stability of the company, enhancing our human capital of professionalism and strengthening the public service mission. This is the ambitious objective that places us alongside the major international players, projecting Rai towards the future.”

The rearrangement

There is also a very Roman and very important aspect in this reorganization with an eye to the future. And it concerns Viale Mazzini. From 2025 to 2027 the Rai headquarters will be completely renovated and re-adapted: to become sustainable and green. A radical intervention, which will first require the movement of the over 2000 people who work on the eight floors of the building in Prati to other locations scattered around Rome. There are still no precise ideas regarding the temporary relocation, but the most concrete hypothesis is that the Tim center in Via Oriolo Romano could host mostly those who now work in Viale Mazzini, starting with the company top management. For two years, will the legendary Seventh Floor, where the super big names sit, be moved to the Cassia area together with everything else? Very possible. Also because the new location is ready to be inhabited: it will just be a matter of moving desks, computers and the rest to a space not too far from the historic headquarters. Then we will return to base. In this modern reorganization of Rai, the Biagio Agnes center will also be expanded, i.e. the radio-television citadel of Saxa Rubra where new studios and technological spaces will be set up according to an eco-sustainability logic. All this is part of a company philosophy that puts employees, internal professionalism and the technical and cultural heritage that the public service abounds in at the center of everything. In fact, the Made in Rai formats will increase compared to external productions.

A lot of work has been done between management and the Board of Directors. And in fact, President Marinella Soldi thanks everyone for having brought this corporate and production transformation plan to fruition. Which will also be a geopolitical change here in Rome during the two-year duration of the renovation works on the building in Prati. From Rai-Mazzini to Rai-Cassia (the reference bars, the trattorias where we talk about television politics, the convivial-work gatherings will change) and back. Greetings to the horse symbol of the television building, created by the sculptor Francesco Messina, and see you very soon. In a company that in the meantime with the Sergio-Rossi Plan is changing its skin and making the first Italian cultural industry become ultra-modern.

Read the full article

on Il Messaggero