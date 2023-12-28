The mass car crash in Turkey has left ten dead and many injured

2023. december 28. – 22:20

The site of the accident in Turkey – Photo: Ugur Subasi / Anadolu via AFP

Ten people died and 61 were injured in the road accident that happened in the northwestern part of Turkey, reports MTI with reference to the Turkish state media. Among the injured are three foreign citizens and three children.

The accident happened in the morning hours, 140 kilometers from Istanbul, on the North Marmara highway. Seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck, collided due to foggy weather. The Turkish police detained six of the drivers involved in the accident. According to the governor of the region, a car first ran into the truck in front of it due to poor visibility, and then several vehicles collided with them.

