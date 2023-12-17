The match of the year for Arenteiro… and for Idiakez

#match #year #Arenteiro #Idiakez

If we put the resources of Arenteiro and Deportivo on the table, it would not be an exaggeration to say that this Sunday the revelation and the great disappointment of Group I will face each other in Espiñedo (7:00 p.m.). The very modest club of O Carballiño, a recently promoted club, is ninth in the standings with 23 points, the same as a herculean team that they surpass by goal average. The motivation is total because the reward would be enormous. Apart from being able to get closer to the dream of a playoff that is four points away, defeating an entire LaLiga champion that lives just over 160 kilometers away would mean starting 2024 seeing themselves ahead of a Depor that not too long ago they even dreamed of face. The game of the year, which would already be one regardless of the situation, is served.

If the face of the coin is Javi Rey, the tail is undoubtedly Idiakez. The blue and white coach knows perfectly well that the only way to gain success on the bench is to win. Almost to win and convince, because a ‘casual’ victory is not enough. It might not be because it is not the first warning, it is the second. Just two days ago they had a match-ball against Barça B and Idiakez saved it thanks to a goal from Davo in stoppage time. Depor was the first team to win at the Johan Cruyff and their aspiration is to repeat at Espiñedo, a field where Arenteiro has not lost since September. Several data reveal the people of A Coruña in front of the modest club of O Carballiño. One of them is the performance at home: the people from A Coruña have eleven points at home, 17 from Ourense; two wins against five; six goals against 15. Terrible comparison.

Reunion with Miku

On this tightrope, the sports coach considers making some movement to relaunch his attack. Valcarce or Mella, one or the other, could be the novelty with Salva Sevilla or Davo as victims. In defense the only variation will be the return of Pablo Martínez to the axis of the defense once his suspension has expired. Javi Rey, for his part, will continue with what is working for him. Luis Chacón, who continues to show that the category is too small for him, will be the threat with his six goals and vision of the game, Pibe (3) or Manín who has five despite the fact that he will start as a substitute. But the biggest fear for the blue and white subconscious is called Miku. The match motivates the former blue and white, who has scored three goals, more than any Deportivo player.

POSSIBLE ONCES

Arenteiro CD: 13. Diego; 22. Jordan, 3. Germain Novoa, 15. Javi Moreno, 18. Alvaro Ramon; 4. Stained Glass, 16. Squirrel; 19. Ivan Ramos, 23. Chacon, 11. Pibe; and 7. Food.

RC Deportivo: 13. German; 22. Paris Adot, 15. Pablo Vázquez, 4. Pablo Martínez, 18. Balenziaga; 8. Villares, 20. José Ángel, 6. Salva Sevilla; 11. Davo, 7. Lucas Pérez and 10. Yeremay.

Referee: Muñoz Piedra (Madrid).

Estadio: Espiñedo (7:00 p.m.).

TV: TVG2 y FEF TV.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all the sports keys of the day.