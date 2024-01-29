The mating male must practice singing every day

#mating #male #practice #singing #day

The singer in the picture is just an illustration and is not part of the study.

Females are particularly discerning listeners – they prefer males who don’t cheat on their daily vocal training. The study was conducted on birds, but some results about the vocal muscles probably also apply to humans.

Researchers at Umeå University has focused on studies of changes in the musculature behind singing. The study (published in the scientific journal Nature Communications) is a collaboration between researchers at Southern Danish University in Odense, university of LeidenNetherlands, University of VermontUSA and Umeå University.

Similar musculature

– But the musculature for producing song is largely common to all vertebrates, including birds and humans, so therefore some of the results in the study are probably transferable to us, says Per Steelprofessor at Department of Medical and Translational Biology at Umeå University and one of the authors behind the study.

– If the song has exactly the same social function among humans as among birds, we should leave it unsaid…

Song training for mating

It has long been a mystery why songbirds spend so much time and energy per day singing, even when it seems unnecessary and they have no conspecifics within earshot. Now they think they have found the answer. It is the males who practice in order to be able to impress the females with their beautiful song and thus get the chance to mate.

A break in practice is immediately noticeable. Hannen’s song – short trumpet blasts – is unique to each individual. Zebra finches live in lifelong “marriages”. Even if the partner dies, the surviving spouse remains alone for the rest of his life.

The researchers studied recordings of zebra finch birds before and after their daily exercise sessions. The changes were clearly visible when studying the recordings in detail, even though a human ear could not hear them. However, the female birds are particularly discerning listeners and notice immediately if a male has neglected the exercise, if only for a single day. In trials, females consistently chose males that had not taken a break from song training.

In the study, it could be seen that after a week’s break from singing, the birds’ vocal muscles had lost 50 percent of their ability.

Development towards new voice processing methods

Singing may seem simple but in fact requires an incredibly complex interaction between a very large number of muscles. However, the vocal muscles in humans are surprisingly poorly explored; the larynxes of the great tenors are something of a trade secret. Therefore, it is interesting to be able to study great singers in the animal kingdom in order to be able to develop clinical voice treatment methods.

– The remarkable thing is that the vocal muscles seem to react in the opposite way to other muscles in the body during exercise. We could see that the vocal muscles became faster from training, instead of stronger and more durable like, for example, how arm and leg muscles normally react when we train at the gym, says Per Stål.

The researchers hope that the study will eventually be able to contribute to an understanding of how to improve voice training and rehabilitation among people. Songbirds, or oscines, are a very large group of birds, including many of our most common species such as crows, starlings, thrushes, sparrows and finches.

Image at top: zebra finches (Taeniopygia guttata castanotis)

