The measure for large RES capacities and batteries is postponed indefinitely

The problems with the scheme came with the publication of the preliminary conditions for it because of the high requirements for the companies.

Although it was due to start in November, the measure for new large capacity renewable electricity generation (RES) and electricity storage (batteries) under the Recovery Plan (RPU) is unlikely to open soon. The reason – the technical details of the measure are still being analyzed by the European Commission, and before it has approved them, it cannot be released, writes “Capital”.

The program envisages the installation and commissioning of at least 1,425 megawatts (MW) of new RES capacity with at least 350 MW of batteries. The gratuitous phased financing is for over BGN 663 million.

The measure did not take off because of dissatisfaction on the part of business that most of the funds would be concentrated in only a few very large projects. However, there are still no details about its structuring.

The problems with the scheme came with the publication of the preliminary conditions for it because of the high requirements for the companies in relation to the assets they own. These high demands outraged business, which demanded an urgent review of the rules. Especially since it was written in them that the scheme is aimed at micro, small, medium and large enterprises, of which the first two categories do not have the required minimum of 10 million euros in assets.

The Bulgarian Photovoltaic Association, for example, indicated in an official letter that it is not clear what exactly is included in “cumulative net worth” – total investment, book value of a project, market ownership of projects, etc., which is why clarification is needed on what specific parameter in question. According to the experts, it can be concluded that traders are allowed to participate only for the construction of objects with a capacity of more than 2 MW.

“We believe that such a restriction is unfounded and discriminatory, and it should be clearly stated that candidates who build RES generators with a capacity of less than 2 MW will also be allowed to participate in the procedure,” they note in their statement from BFA.

The “Solar Academy Bulgaria” association also believes that there is serious inequality for the candidates. It is also not clear how the candidates must be both merchants within the meaning of the Commercial Law and be in the register of non-profit legal entities, which includes associations and foundations, write to “Capital” and “Greenpeace Bulgaria”. Their experts also insist on clarity – what is the role and possibility of participation of the energy communities, since according to the initial conditions they practically have no way to apply due to the high minimum threshold of assets.

