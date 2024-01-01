The medicinal plant that can improve memory and prevent Alzheimer’s

#medicinal #plant #improve #memory #prevent #Alzheimers

Bacopa is a plant well recognized in ancient Indian medicine, due to its properties to protect brain health. According to an article published on the official website of the United States National Library of Medicine, named ‘Bacopa monniera, a reputed nootropic plant: a general description’, it indicates that this plant has been used for years as an agent to improve memory. , anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antipyretic (against fever), sedative and antiepileptic.

Bacopa monnieri, popularly known as bacopa, is an aquatic plant that grows in humid tropical environments in countries such as India and China. Although it has flowers that make it perfect for being a decorative plant due to its striking colors, some studies suggest that it could have medicinal properties.

According to the article, the plant, the plant extract and the isolated bacosides (main active ingredients) have been rigorously investigated in various laboratories for their neuropharmacological effects and there are several reports available that confirm its nootropic action.

These aforementioned nootropics are agents that elevate certain human mental functions, such as cognition, memory, intelligence, creativity, motivation, among others.

Likewise, the scientific journal publisher Frontiers published the article “Pharmacological attributes of Bacopa monnieri extract: current updates and clinical manifestation”, in which it records the possible benefits attributed to the plant for health, especially in the fight against cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

The researchers found that, indeed, bacopa extracts “play an important role in neuroprotection,” and could have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

However, although they argue that the extracts “could be used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders,” they are clear that research is still needed to compare this effect of the plant with standard medications and to establish clinical uses. specific.

The Merck manuals point out that this plant can improve memory and learning; treat epilepsy, neuroses, hypertension, anxiety, asthma, leprosy, tuberculosis and skin diseases.

Also, experts suggest that it can slow aging, treat snake bites, prevent or treat Alzheimer’s, and improve digestion.

The article written by pharmacist Laura Shane-McWhorter, from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Utah (USA), recognized that there are studies that have found possible anti-inflammatory effects, prevention of anxiety and stress, and reduction of blood pressure. and elimination of cancer cells, but stressed that it is “very unlikely” that a single compound would have so many benefits.

In addition, it is clear that many studies are small, because they have less than 100 participants, so “the use of bacopa is not recommended because there are no confirmed benefits that offset the possibility of harmful side effects.”

Among the adverse effects referred to if consumed in excess may be a decrease in heart rate, slowing of intestinal transit, worsening of ulcers and an increase in urinary obstructions.