The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport

#meeting #BlitzWolf #microport

Not many people use a microport, that is, a wireless clip-on microphone, in their everyday life, although quite a lot of people are used to making phone calls, meetings, and taking part in online discussions, and such a device comes in handy for them as well. Of course, the BlitzWolf BW-SX31 is really worth its weight in gold for amateur content producers, because it offers great knowledge at an extra good price.

The gadget basically consists of two units, the microphone needs to be clipped onto the clothes, and the receiver needs to be connected to the recorder, which can be a simple phone or a serious camera. It’s on Lightning and Type-C connectorto be compatible with all kinds of phones and devices, but the 3.5 mm jack was not left behind either, so it became absolutely universal. There is a 200 mAh capacity battery in the micro port, with which 8 hours of operation time is not impossible, and then it can be recharged via the Type-C port. It has DSP noise filtering, the signal passes through a 2.4 GHz channel, and the range depends on the terrain 10-25 meters. The volume can also be adjusted on the microport itself.

If we want to buy a gadget with similar knowledge in domestic distribution, we have to pay roughly three times as much, while the BlitzWolf BW-SX31 is already HUF 6,700Due to the conversion rates of the webshops, the prices may differ for different currencies (e.g. if you set the webshop to HUF, the prices are usually higher than if you set it to USD). The prices indicated in the article are informative and in all cases are HUF equivalents of the price displayed on the webshop’s interface in USD (or in EUR, if there is no USD option) (according to the interbank exchange rate valid at the time of writing the article).BG71cf83 can be ordered for with coupon code, including shipping costs. The package with two microphones is only slightly more expensive, HUF 7,800Due to the conversion rates of the webshops, the prices may differ for different currencies (e.g. if you set the webshop to HUF, the prices are usually higher than if you set it to USD). The prices indicated in the article are informative and in all cases are HUF equivalents of the price displayed on the webshop’s interface in USD (or in EUR, if there is no USD option) (according to the interbank exchange rate valid at the time of writing the article).can be ordered for