The Meeuwenlaan neighborhood receives 5 cents for every car that keeps to 30 km/h

#Meeuwenlaan #neighborhood #receives #cents #car #kmh

‘You drive 30, that is a reward for the neighborhood’. That is the sentence that road users can see from February 1 on the so-called ‘savings post’ on Meeuwenlaan in Noord. If motorists adhere to the new speed limit, 5 cents will be put into a pot for a purpose chosen by the neighborhood.

Below 30 kilometers per hour, the good behavior of road users is rewarded by the savings pole. A maximum of up to 10,000 euros can be saved for the chosen goal. The electronic board at the post always shows how much money the counter currently has.

The savings pole is one of the measures that the municipality takes to keep road users at the correct speed. Instead of punishing speeding, correct speed is rewarded. If motorists drive faster than 30 kilometers per hour, the money saved remains the same.

The savings post on Meeuwenlaan is a pilot and will remain in place for ten weeks. That is approximately until mid-April.

30 smileyborden

The municipality is doing more to make traffic drive more slowly, for example, the lines on the roads are being adjusted and thirty smiley signs have been installed throughout the city since mid-January. Anyone driving under 30 gets a green happy smiley, while anyone driving too fast gets a red angry smiley.

The signs are distributed across all parts of the city. Most of the signs are in North, West and Nieuw-West: both with five smiley signs. For example on the Kamperfoelieweg, the Haarlemmerweg and the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan. There are four signs in South and Weesp each and three in the center and East. There is only one sign in Zuidoost, on the Snijdersbergweg. The signs will be moved to another location during the week of March 11.

Also Read:  Funeral in Rabat of the late Abbès Jirari, former advisor to the King

Locations smiley signs

North
– Zuideinde
– Statenjachtstraat
– Honeysuckle Road
– Johan van Hasseltweg
– Purmerweg

West
– Spaarndammerdijk
– Haarlemmerweg
– Jan van Galenstraat
– Postjesweg
– Admiral de Ruyterweg

New West
– Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan
– Burgeneester Roëllstraat
– Troelstralaan
– Osdorperban
– Pieter Calandlaan

South
– Hobbemakade
– Stadhouderskade
– Heemstedestraat
– Amstelveenseweg

Weesp
– GJ Wiefferingdreef
– Korte Muiderweg
– Hogeweyselaan
– CJ van Houtenlaan

Center
– Valkenburgerstraat
– Plantage Middenlaan
– Rozengracht

East
– Middle way
– Molukkenstraat
– IJburglaan

Southeast
– Snijdersbergweg

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Chile will advocate for the immediate cessation of hostilities”
“Chile will advocate for the immediate cessation of hostilities”
Posted on
Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard
Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Posted on
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News