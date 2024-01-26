The Meeuwenlaan neighborhood receives 5 cents for every car that keeps to 30 km/h

#Meeuwenlaan #neighborhood #receives #cents #car #kmh

‘You drive 30, that is a reward for the neighborhood’. That is the sentence that road users can see from February 1 on the so-called ‘savings post’ on Meeuwenlaan in Noord. If motorists adhere to the new speed limit, 5 cents will be put into a pot for a purpose chosen by the neighborhood.

Below 30 kilometers per hour, the good behavior of road users is rewarded by the savings pole. A maximum of up to 10,000 euros can be saved for the chosen goal. The electronic board at the post always shows how much money the counter currently has.

The savings pole is one of the measures that the municipality takes to keep road users at the correct speed. Instead of punishing speeding, correct speed is rewarded. If motorists drive faster than 30 kilometers per hour, the money saved remains the same.

The savings post on Meeuwenlaan is a pilot and will remain in place for ten weeks. That is approximately until mid-April.

30 smileyborden

The municipality is doing more to make traffic drive more slowly, for example, the lines on the roads are being adjusted and thirty smiley signs have been installed throughout the city since mid-January. Anyone driving under 30 gets a green happy smiley, while anyone driving too fast gets a red angry smiley.

The signs are distributed across all parts of the city. Most of the signs are in North, West and Nieuw-West: both with five smiley signs. For example on the Kamperfoelieweg, the Haarlemmerweg and the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan. There are four signs in South and Weesp each and three in the center and East. There is only one sign in Zuidoost, on the Snijdersbergweg. The signs will be moved to another location during the week of March 11.

Locations smiley signs

North

– Zuideinde

– Statenjachtstraat

– Honeysuckle Road

– Johan van Hasseltweg

– Purmerweg

West

– Spaarndammerdijk

– Haarlemmerweg

– Jan van Galenstraat

– Postjesweg

– Admiral de Ruyterweg

New West

– Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan

– Burgeneester Roëllstraat

– Troelstralaan

– Osdorperban

– Pieter Calandlaan

South

– Hobbemakade

– Stadhouderskade

– Heemstedestraat

– Amstelveenseweg

Weesp

– GJ Wiefferingdreef

– Korte Muiderweg

– Hogeweyselaan

– CJ van Houtenlaan

Center

– Valkenburgerstraat

– Plantage Middenlaan

– Rozengracht

East

– Middle way

– Molukkenstraat

– IJburglaan

Southeast

– Snijdersbergweg