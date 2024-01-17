The members of the National Council of the Slovak Republic elected Eduard Burda as the chairman of the state election commission

#members #National #Council #Slovak #Republic #elected #Eduard #Burda #chairman #state #election #commission

BRATISLAVA – The members of the National Council (NR) of the Slovak Republic elected Eduard Burda as the chairman of the State Commission for Elections and Control of the Financing of Political Parties in the Tuesday evening vote. The result of the secret election was announced by the Chairman of the Slovak Parliament Peter Pellegrini (Hlas-SD). The deliberations in the plenary session of the National Assembly of the Slovak Republic continued after 8:00 p.m., and then they ended the Tuesday deliberations with the announcement of the election results. In the 6th session, they will continue on Wednesday (January 17) from 9:00 a.m. with a debate on the proposal for abbreviated legislative proceedings to amend the Criminal Code.

The State Electoral Commission is an independent body for controlling the financing of political parties and movements, managing elections and ascertaining the results of elections. It also controls the financing and management of the election campaign. It has 14 members.

Pursuant to the Act on the conditions for the exercise of the right to vote, ten members of the political parties that entered the NR SR after the elections are delegated to the commission, proportionally according to the number of parliamentary mandates obtained. The representation for the coalition and the opposition is the same. In addition to the parliamentary parties, the president of the Constitutional Court of the Slovak Republic, the Supreme Court of the Slovak Republic, the Supreme Audit Office of the Slovak Republic and the Prosecutor General of the Slovak Republic nominated one member each.