The men of the Sicilian mafia, between omnipotence and fragility, testifies a son of a mafioso – rts.ch

#men #Sicilian #mafia #omnipotence #fragility #testifies #son #mafioso #rts.ch

His family was Cosa Nostra. But the psychoanalyst Nino Rizzo refused this inheritance. In a courageous book, he reveals the intimacy of mafia families, the fragility of men of honor and the role of women. In Tout un monde and Aloud, he recounts his journey and his hope for younger generations.

In “A casa di cosa nostra” – the mafia in the privacy of families published by Editions La Bussola – Nino Rizzo breaks the taboo of omertà. He recounts his personal journey and how he refused this heavy inheritance. His courageous, intelligent and sensitive book opens the doors to family intimacy where the mafia system is also at play. Particularly on the essential role of women, “the keystone of the system”, insists Nino Rizzo, who has lived in Geneva for 50 years.

Cinema shows strong, powerful, virile men, sure that their truth triumphs and that their law is the only one that counts. With his view as a psychoanalyst, but also as a son, Nino Rizzo paints a less glorious portrait. This strength and power constitute the social mask of the mafiosi. He describes them as psychologically vulnerable and fragile, socially borderline and psychologically perverse. These men, the psychoanalyst continues, fear a psychological collapse more than death.

The role of women

Often invisible figures, women nevertheless play a central role within the Sicilian mafia. They have in particular the responsibility of transmitting the values ​​of Cosa Nostra: omertà, the law of the father, secrecy, unfailing loyalty.

There is something true that is shown in these Hollywood films, it is the fascinating side of these men Nino Rizzo

“Women tacitly, admiringly adhere to these values,” explains Nino Rizzo. Because these men fascinate. “There is something true that is shown in these Hollywood films, it is the fascinating side of these men. They are all-powerful men, and often very warm, affectionate, tender. There is all that. This is not a film story, that’s true. But there is another side, which is generally not shown. All the human fragility of these men.”

This fragility is expressed in the biological family. And women are witnesses to it. “Their first role”, recalls the psychoanalyst, is “a balancing role towards their husband”. And he adds “deadly balance”. The mafiosi need, he specifies, “to have an ear that listens, that does not ask questions, that does not judge and that therefore allows these men to relieve themselves of affective, emotional, unbearable content.”

The courage to say no

The women know, “they are complicit,” Nino Rizzo still insists, but they remain silent. “It’s not even conceivable that they could speak. They know it, and that’s all.” To speak, to break the harsh law of omertà, is also to risk your life. They are submissive and paradoxically powerful.

Mothers decide whether a son will follow the father’s mafia path or not Nino Rizzo

Say no to the father’s law, some dare, ready to protect their sons from this heavy mafia legacy. “They decide whether a son will follow the path of the father’s mafia or not. Because if the woman does not agree, the child will not be part of the mafia family,” explains Nino Rizzo, convinced that the decline of the Sicilian mafia will go through women. A decline which also involves the education of younger generations. Some mothers collaborate with the law to remove the children from the mafia father. This practice bears fruit, it is “restorative”, explains Nino Rizzo.

Tenderness and violence

It’s an impossible and painful equation. Since his childhood, Nino Rizzo has been haunted by an existential question: how can these men capable of paternal tenderness also kill in cold blood, order an assassination, an attack without qualms. With coldness.

The publication of his book is also a restorative act for Nino Rizzo. He traveled alone the long road of distancing himself, of reflection, of refusing the mafia heritage in silence, without the support of his family. And it was in exile in Geneva where he has lived since 1971 that he was able to do so. Today a renowned psychoanalyst and psychotherapist, he recounts his journey and his legacy with courage. The need was vital. He knew that one day he would write to tell stories and break the silence. “It was the words or the life.”

Personal courage

The women who say no to the father’s law and the sons who refuse the mafia inheritance are still a courageous minority. As a psychoanalyst, Nino Rizzo recognizes the importance of personal courage which can give way “to civic courage, that is to say, to an awareness of the civic role. But at the beginning, there is for women this need to save the life of the child, son of a mafioso, to save his own life. Subsequently, a civic conscience can be added with a commitment. With a hope of a change in mentality and a State that gives nothing in the face of the mafia.

Nino Rizzo’s confession is a strong act. He breaks the silence, refuses all mafia loyalty. His family does not understand this need to “throw mud on his family and his city”. She refuses any dialogue. Silence and loyalty are sacred.

But Nino Rizzo is nevertheless optimistic. “Change, I have already experienced it, I experience it with myself so I know that it is possible. Now, we need a more collective change. But for that, it takes time.” When writing the book, he thought of the younger generations.

>> Nino Rizzo’s position in Aloud:

Out loud – Psychoanalyst Nino Rizzo goes behind the scenes of mafia families / 12:30 p.m. / 15 min. / December 17, 2023

Manuela Salvi/asch