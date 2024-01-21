The men’s slalom in Kitzbühel in the stream and in the ticker

#mens #slalom #Kitzbühel #stream #ticker

Last year’s winner Daniel Yule laid the foundation for another successful experience in Kitzbühel. The Valaisian is in second place in the interim rankings of the first slalom run. Yule was five hundredths slower than the Swede Kristoffer Jakobsen, who surprisingly rushed to the top with start number 20. Behind them are the Austrian Manuel Feller, three-time winner this winter, the German Linus Strasser and the French Clément Noël.

Loïc Meillard and Marc Rochat were also among the best in the first run. The two Romands, who are around a second behind Jakobsen, are in 6th and 8th place. Luca Aerni, Tanguy Nef and Reto Schmidiger were eliminated. Ramon Zenhäuser was not at the start. The Valaisan had to miss the game due to back problems. He hopes to be ready for action again on Wednesday in the night slalom in Schladming. (ram/sda)

