The merger of Orlen with Lotos and the Supreme Audit Office report. Former Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin comments

I am impatiently waiting for the report of the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) on the merger of Orlen with Lotos, because it is complete nonsense – said former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin. In his opinion, NIK “questions the reliability of large, international companies.”

Sasin was asked on Radio Zet about leaks regarding the Supreme Audit Office report that some of Lotos’ assets were to be sold for a price of over PLN 7 billion lower than they were worth.

Sasin on the merger of Orlen and Lotos

– I am impatiently waiting for the publication of this Supreme Audit Office report, because it is complete nonsense, and with trembling curiosity I am waiting for the Supreme Audit Office’s calculations to see how they were made – said the former head of MAP.

Sasin noted that both Orlen and the Ministry of Assets “ordered valuations from renowned international companies from the so-called Big Four.”

– Today, when I hear that the Supreme Audit Office is questioning this, it is questioning the reliability of large, international companies – added the PiS politician.

He also emphasized that “Lotos was not sold, only a 30 percent share in the refinery, and the refinery is one of the elements of Lotos, not Lotos.”

– It would be good for the Supreme Audit Office to explain this. Taking an amount from the ceiling and saying that you could have obtained that much is not a serious argument for discussion, Sasin said.

Merger of Orlen with Lotos

In July 2023, the Supreme Audit Office prepared a report regarding, among others, merger of Orlen with Lotos after inspection by the Ministry of State Assets. Journalists “Black and white” on TVN24 Łukasz Frątczak and Dariusz Kubik found the still unpublished document. According to the Supreme Audit Office Saudi Aramco paid PLN 7.2 billion less for part of Lotosthan it was worth.

A more extensive discussion of the entire report obtained by TVN24 reporters, including Jacek Sasin’s translation, is already available on Tuesday, January 23 in “Black and White” on TVN24 at 8:30 p.m. and also on TVN24 GO.

