The meringues score and are the Super champions of Spain

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 and is the new champion of the Spain Supercup. A triplet of Vinícius and a celebration of Rodrygo They gave the meringues a total victory over the culés, which they discounted thanks to Robert Lewandowskia Riad.

Real Madrid is a super team and now also a super champion. With a huge performance he reduced and erased Barcelona from the field in the final in which the culés were looking for their turning point of the season, but now they will return with more doubts than before.

A double from Vinícius after 10 minutes defined history, beyond the Blaugrana’s attempted comeback in the 33rd minute, but history was sealed and in a big way when Vini himself scored the third in the 39th minute. In the second half, Rodrygo scored the 4-1 in ’64 and in that way Real Madrid added a new star to their record.

How was Real Madrid vs. Barcelona? Final score

Team 1T 2T Final Real Madrid 3 1 4 Barcelona 1 0 1

Goals:

RMA – Vinícius – Min. 7

RMA – Vinícius – Min. 10

BAR – R. Lewandowski – Min. 33

RMA – Vinícius – Min. 39

RMA – Rodrygo – Min. 64

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, ​​live and direct

Minute 90. End of the game. Real Madrid is champion of the Super Cup! Festival of goals for the meringues who, with a hat-trick from Vini and one from Rodrygo, defeated Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh.

Minute 86. Another double change at Real Madrid: Joselu and Dani Ceballos replace Bellingham and Fede Valverde.

Minute 80. Double change at Real Madrid: Luka Modrić and Eduardo Camavinga come in for Kroos and Vinícius.

Minute 79. Lunin avoids Barcelona’s discount after João Félix’s great action.

Minute 78. Triple occasion for Madrid. First Iñaki Peña blocks Brahim’s shot, then Koundé clears Bellingham’s attempt off the line and finally Valverde sends the ball wide from the edge of the area.

Minute 76. First change in Madrid: Brahim comes in for Rodrygo.

Minute 70. Double yellow for Araújo, for a foul on Vini, and the Uruguayan sees the red.

Minute 66. Lamine Yamal’s shot went to Lunin’s hands.

Minute 64. Goal from Real Madrid! Koundé cuts a pass in the area, but Rodrygo finishes in the middle of the area and scores the fourth.

Rodrygo’s goal for Real Madrid

The party is from Madrid and the music is played by Brazilians 🇧🇷 Rodrygo makes it 4-1 for the meringues against Barcelona 📽️: @rfef pic.twitter.com/jWMUmsMrap — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 España 🇪🇸 (@sportingnewses) January 14, 2024

Minute 61. Rüdiger reprimanded.

Minute 60. Triple change in Barcelona: Fermín, João Félix and Lamine Yamal enter for Sergi Roberto, Ferran and Pedri.

Minute 55. Real Madrid has the ball and when it belongs to Barcelona, ​​it waits in its field.

The second half is underway. Without changes to the lineups, Real Madrid and Barcelona are already competing in the second half of the final.

⏰ The second half of #ElClásico of the Super Cup final pic.twitter.com/7WkIclHAr9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 14, 2024

End of the first half. What an ending we are living. With a hat trick from Vinícius, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1, which went into injury time thanks to Lewandowski.

Minutes 45+4. Pedri’s left-footed shot goes very close.

Minute 45. 4 minutes are added in Arabia.

Minute 42. Bellingham reprimanded.

Minute 40. Sergi Roberto reprimanded.

Minute 39. Real Madrid goal! Hat-trick by Vinícius.

Vinícius’s third goal for Real Madrid

Hat-trick by Vini 3⃣ What a first half for the Brazilian and the meringues Real Madrid 3 – Barcelona 1 📽️: @rfefpic.twitter.com/xp07AzKFoY — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 España 🇪🇸 (@sportingnewses) January 14, 2024

Minute 36. Penalty for Real Madrid. Araújo, who is reprimanded, grabbed Vinícius by the neck in the middle of the area.

Minute 33. Barcelona goal! Tremendous shot by Lewandowski from the front, which becomes impossible for Lunin, for the culé discount.

Lewandowski’s goal for Barcelona

Lewandowski appears 🚀 The Pole comes to the rescue and marks the culé discount Real Madrid 2 – Barcelona 1 📽️: @rfef pic.twitter.com/WPgrQvuXjq — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 España 🇪🇸 (@sportingnewses) January 14, 2024

Minute 27. Lunin’s save to avoid Ferran’s discount.

Minute 21. Ferran’s shot goes wide.

Minute 18. Rüdiger’s pass goes long and Vini does not arrive.

Minute 12. Ferran’s shot hits the crossbar. Barcelona had the discount.

Minute 10. Real Madrid goal! Barcelona’s defense is an invitation for Real Madrid’s forwards. Now Rodrygo enables Vinícius who scores 2-0.

Vinícius’ second goal for Real Madrid

Once again Vinícius 🤩 In 10 minutes the final is for Real Madrid who now beat Barcelona 2-0 📽️: @rfefpic.twitter.com/zjXo396l4p — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 España 🇪🇸 (@sportingnewses) January 14, 2024

Minute 9. Phenomenal response from Iñaki Peña against Rodrygo.

Minute 7. Goal from Real Madrid! Incredible pass from Bellingham to Vinícius, who leaves Iñaki Peña in the way and finishes with an empty goal.

Vinícius’ goal for Real Madrid

Vinícius inaugurates the Super Cup final Real Madrid defeats Barcelona 1-0 in Arabia 📽️: @rfef pic.twitter.com/NeBrFyusvm — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 España 🇪🇸 (@sportingnewses) January 14, 2024

Minute 5. Carvajal justly avoids Ferran’s scream.

Minute 3. Rodrygo loses it because he can’t fully get on the ball.

Minute 2. Huge Christensen to cut off Vinícius’ threat.

The final starts. The referee Juan Martínez Munuera gives the signal and Real Madrid vs. begins. Barcelona with the Spanish Super Cup dispute.

Real Madrid arrives at the stadium. The meringues, who beat Atlético de Madrid 5-3 in the semifinal, are going for a new conquest in the tournament.

Here is Barcelona! The culés arrive at the stadium. Xavi’s team has just beaten Osasuna 2-0 and is going for its second consecutive Super Cup.

We are here, and we have a mission… 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ryzwO7SvCE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 14, 2024

Barcelona’s XI. Pedri as a starter, replacing Raphinha, is the only novelty that Xavi presents with respect to the 2-0 victory against Osasuna.

Everything prepared for the meringues. Changing room in conditions for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s men won the last Clásico 2-1. Will they repeat?

🔢👕 Locker room ready for the FINAL!#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/mudSYXYuFG — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) January 14, 2024

Real Madrid’s XI. Andriy Lunin, instead of Kepa, and Toni Kroos, for Luka Modrić, are the changes that Carlo Ancelotti presents in relation to the team that defeated Atlético de Madrid.

culé dressing room, ready. Everything ready for the culés. Barcelona seeks to repeat what was done in the 2023 Super Cup final when they won the final 3-1 against Real Madrid.

Welcome to Al-Awwal Stadium! The home of Al-Nassr receives the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

Andrew Monday; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Confirmed Barcelona lineup

Iñaki Rock; Ronald Araujo, Jules Kound, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Ferran and Robert Lewandowski.

How and where to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona? Schedule, TV channel and online streaming