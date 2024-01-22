The message of love that Travis Kelce sent to Taylor Swift in the middle of the game against the Buffalo Bills

#message #love #Travis #Kelce #Taylor #Swift #middle #game #Buffalo #Bills

Travis Kelce celebrated the touchdown he scored against the Buffalo Bills with a heart that went straight to Taylor Swift. Credits: X/@SwiftNYC

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 21 not only left a trail of emotion among American football fans, but also offered a touching moment starring Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end, after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter, celebrated by making the shape of a heart with his hands, a gesture that has recently been linked to his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, who was watching the game from a box at Highmark Stadium.

Swift, who usually performs this symbol during the song “Fearless” on her Eras Tour, applauded her partner’s score accompanied by the player’s family: Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother; Ed Kelce, his father; and Jason Kelce, her brother, who shared a box with her. Cara Delevingne, model and actress, friend of Swift, also attended the meeting.

And speaking of Jason, after he announced his retirement from the NFL following the loss he suffered with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former offensive lineman has become the biggest fan of his brother Travis, as much as degree that in this game where the thermometer showed temperatures of -4°C, the eldest Kelce took off his shirt and made a fuss after Travis reached the Buffalo end zone.

Jason Kelce appeared shirtless before the cameras euphorically celebrating his brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown. Credits: X/@SwiftNYC

Travis has had a habit of making the gesture of aiming and shooting an arrow when making a touchdown. During the “No Dumb Questions” broadcast of his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, he explained that this is due to a quote from the historic player and coach Deion Sanders where he assures that one should “shoot for the stars” when it comes to to search for a dream. However, he decided to pause this little tradition to send a message of love to his girlfriend.

The first time Taylor Swift attended a Chiefs game was on September 24, when she supported Kelce and the team in a 41-10 blowout victory against the Chicago Bears. Since then, Kansas’ record with Swift in the stadium has been eight games won and three lost. His relationship with the tight end, according to sources, is marked by fun and discovery, staying on good terms and exploring where his bond is headed.

The first time Taylor Swift was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game was last September, when Travis Kelce and company crushed the Chicago Bears 41-10 (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has expressed his support for the relationship between Kelce and Swift, ensuring that he does not see the singer as a distraction for the player (even though it is the first time that Travis has not reached a thousand yards carrying during the regular season). Reid, who has openly stated that he is a “huge fan” of Swift, has praised the couple and reiterated his support for Swift’s presence at games.

During her recent interview with Time magazine as part of her Person of the Year nomination, Swift assured that she will continue to be present at Travis’ games as much as possible, because at the end of the day, she is very proud of their relationship and the tight end achievements.

“I’ll go see him do what he likes. We want to be present in each other’s lives. There are more people there, but we don’t care. The opposite would be going to extreme lengths to make sure no one sees us. And we are too proud of each other to come to that.”