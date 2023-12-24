The messages sent by Carmen and Klaus Iohannis for Romanians, for Christmas. Many returned the good thoughts, some criticized them

#messages #Carmen #Klaus #Iohannis #Romanians #Christmas #returned #good #thoughts #criticized

In the spirit of the winter holidays, the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and his wife, Carmen Iohannis, chose to share thoughts of hope and peace with the citizens of the country through a modern gesture, posts on the Facebook page. What were the reactions of the citizens?

Klaus Iohannis’ message for Romanians

On Christmas Eve, the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and his wife, Carmen Iohannis, sent Christmas messages to Romanian citizens through their Facebook pages.

The president’s message was profound, talking about the importance of compassion, love and generosity in the spirit of Nativity, urging solidarity and mutual support.

“The Feast of the Nativity is about giving, hope, peace and light. In these days when our thoughts turn to our loved ones, wherever they are, let us also be with those who are suffering and lacking support. Compassion, love and generosity are the most precious gifts we can give to our fellow human beings during the Holy Holidays. Merry Christmas to all, dear Romanians!”, was the message sent by Klaus Iohannis.

On the other hand, the First Lady, Carmen Iohannis, opted for a shorter but equally emotional message, urging people to receive with joy, peace and the light of the embrace of the Baby Jesus.

“Receive the joy, peace and light of embracing the Baby Jesus! Merry Christmas!”, Carmen Iohannis said.

Citizens’ reactions to these messages were mixed. While many responded with well wishes and thanks, appreciating the presidential couple’s effort to stay connected with the people, a section of the public expressed skepticism and criticism, accusing the leaders of insincerity and distancing themselves from the real problems of the people.

Romanians, dissatisfied with the elected president

Following the comments received, especially at the greeting of the Romanian leader, the contrast between the hopeful messages and the difficult realities faced by many citizens, including economic and social problems, was mentioned.

The negative reactions accentuate a feeling of deep dissatisfaction and disappointment among a part of the population.

The accusations leveled at the country’s leader range from spending public money on extravagant vacations, lack of compassion and real generosity, to more serious accusations of ruining the hopes of Romanians.

Some netizens questioned the sincerity of the president’s message, pointing to a contrast between his words and his actions.

For example, comments like “Let it be that you are giving away in Zanzibar .. I don’t know why you came back” or “What do you give, me, what good you have done. What hope can we have from you?” suggests a contrast between the president’s promises and actual achievements.

Moreover, some citizens express regret for the support provided in the past, feeling cheated and disappointed by the lack of a “backbone” from the leader.

These reactions are not simply comments of dissatisfaction, but are signals of a growing frustration among the people.

“I regret that I voted for you, I am also part of the crowd of the deceived, totally disappointed, I didn’t think you had no backbone”, “That’s right… if someone else had said it. You overflow with compassion and generosity…. what’s more… you are an example of “not like that”, “some Romanians are hungry, you spend money on planes….vacations etc….You have ruined the hopes of the Romanians but you will receive a well-deserved judgment”, they are just a part of messages received on the President’s Christmas greeting.

