The Messi who will seek promotion with Estudiantes de Río Cuarto

01/13/2024 08:45am. Updated on 01/13/2024 08:53am.

In the last hours, Students from Río Cuarto added a new reinforcement to its ranks for the 2024 season of the First National, and his brand new incorporation already caused something to be talked about. The Lion of the Empire will seek promotion, nothing more and nothing less, than through Messi.

Leo? Does not about Joaquin Messiwho coincidentally is also from Santa Fe and has a past in Newell’sy He became the 16th addition to the team led by Gustavo Raggiowho will seek to be one of the protagonists in the fight for promotion.

Estudiantes de Río Cuarto will seek promotion with Messi. Photo: @ EstudiantesRio4

Despite his last name, the fact that he was born in Santa Fe and that he comes from Newell’s, Joaquín, who is a native of Coronel Arnold, a town in the San Lorenzo district, which is less than 50 kilometers from Rosario, He is not related to Lionel.

“As soon as I arrived at Newell’s, many asked me if I am related. It’s a simple coincidence. In my town there are three families that have the last name Messi. Surnames match in all parts of the world and I happened to be with him. I am a soccer player and they relate to me even more. I started at Newell’s, I have to use the 10… Play with Messi? It would be the nicest thing that could happen to me in my life, it would be impressive. Give me any number and he’ll give me 10,” Joaquín had said a while ago, on the Conmebol site.

Just four months ago, the 21-year-old midfielder It had also been news in our country because Gabriel Heinze had taken it to the Newell’s bank for the first time.. It was 1-1 against Belgrano for the third round of the League Cup.

Lionel Messi – 13-1-2024

Joaquín Messi, after going to the Newell’s bench for the first time

Its beginnings

Joaquin He reached the Newell’s youth team at the age of 8 and he rose through the ranks to the Reserve. Beyond the fact that his last name always brought him special attention, He paved his own path and had the opportunity to demonstrate all his quality in the club’s youth categories.

“He is an internal midfielder with notable dribbling and one-on-one skills. In addition, he has an impressive mid-distance shot,” described his former coach, Federico Hernández. Throughout the entire training process, Messi scored 19 goals: six in Novena, one in Séptima and 12 in Cuarta, in addition to playing almost 30 games in the Reserve.

El Mono, as he is known in the club, He had reached his peak when he signed his first professional contract at the end of 2022.. Later, he was part of the Newell’s team that competed in the Copa Libertadores U-20 in early 2022, where he scored a goal. In addition, he became champion of the Fourth Division.

