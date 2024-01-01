The meteorologist warns of extreme cold snap – “The worst is yet to come”

#meteorologist #warns #extreme #cold #snap #worst

The severe cold on New Year’s Eve was just the beginning. The cold snap that currently brings temperatures between -15 and -30 degrees in Finland looks set to continue as far as the forecasts extend.

And not only that.

– We still have the worst ahead of us. Day by day it’s getting colder this week, but luckily towards the weekend the weather can be a bit milder, says on-call meteorologist Pinja Rauhamäki at the Meteorological Institute.

When there is lingering weather, there is nothing to retain the heat at the ground.

She adds that the “feels like” temperature can be significantly lower than what the thermometer shows. Although the temperature on the paper hardly drops below -20 in Helsinki, it will feel like -30 on the cheeks.

– Two factors affect the perceived temperature right now: the wind and the clear sky. When it’s this cold, even light gusts of wind make the cold feel sharper than it is. And when there is lingering weather, there is nothing to retain the heat at the ground, but it evaporates immediately.

As a rule, the air remains dry, because there is less water in really cold air. It is therefore wise to drink enough. The dry air also means that any snowfall worth mentioning is not in sight, it snows a few centimeters at most in Nyland this week.

In villages, the wind can reach more than 10 meters per second in Helsinki.

It will still be coldest in the middle and northern parts of the country. There, the mercury can drop to -30 or -40 degrees respectively.

“Avoid the cold as much as possible”

The cold will be so severe that the Meteorological Institute is warning people about it during Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout southern and central Finland.

There are three different types of cold warnings: yellow, orange and red. This week’s warning is orange, which stands for “dangerous cold”.

The most serious warning – red or “very dangerous cold” – is extremely rare. Rauhamäki says that she and her colleagues cannot recall a single time it was needed. Red cold warning assumes temperatures as low as -35 degrees in southern Finland, -40 degrees in central Finland and -45 degrees in northern Finland.

– But also the orange warning, which now comes into force, is rare.

Rauhamäki urges people to expect and prepare for extreme cold.

– Try to avoid the cold as much as possible. I recommend dressing appropriately for the weather. Make sure relatives and other close people do it too. Remember to take the cold seriously and to follow our warnings.