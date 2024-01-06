The mid-range Vivo V30 Lite is launching on the international market

#midrange #Vivo #V30 #Lite #launching #international #market

Vivo has unveiled the very first device in the V30 family, which is called the V30 Lite. By the way, this is the first series in the history of the V-marked series that has round numbering, since the previous ones, V29, V27 and V25, all had odd numbers. The device itself is a mid-range model with the correct equipment, one of its interesting features is that it starts its career right away on the international market.

The Vivo V30 Lite has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display, the brightness of which can reach 1150 nits. Behind the screen is a Snapdragon 695 chipset, complemented by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, claims part of the internal storage space. It is not yet known how long Vivo plans to keep the device fresh, but the fact that it starts with system 13 instead of 14 is not a good sign.

On the back of the mobile, there is a 64-megapixel primary camera equipped with optical image stabilization, which is supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor unit when taking photos. Lovers of self-photography will probably be delighted with the 50-megapixel front-facing camera, which is centered below the top frame and is located inside a cutout on the display. The rear cameras are assisted by a circular flash, the so-called Aura Light, in adverse lighting conditions.

The mobility and energy supply of the Vivo V30 Lite is provided by a 4800 mAh battery that can be charged with 44 watts. Among the specifications, the fingerprint reader mounted under the display, the design of the outer cover according to IP54 certification, the NFC module, and the support for 5G networks are worth mentioning.

When placed on the scale, the smartphone weighs 190 grams, and its case is 7.69 mm thin. The device can be purchased in black and rose gold shades, for now only in Mexico, where you have to shell out roughly HUF 183,000 for it in local currency. The mobile phone will probably go on sale in other regions in the coming weeks, but the specific markets in which it will be available have not yet been announced.

Source: GSMArena

