The Middle East Crisis. Fierce battles are taking place in Chan Yunis, a warning to Iran from China

#Middle #East #Crisis #Fierce #battles #place #Chan #Yunis #warning #Iran #China

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had eliminated several groups of attackers in a continuing ground and air offensive across the Gaza Strip. The troops carried out operations “in several military command centers, eliminated the attackers and dismantled Hamas infrastructure and weapons in Chan Yunis,” the IDF said.

Israeli sources dismissed reports that negotiators were close to a new deal with Hamas over the hostages. Multiple sources told the two sides were nearing an agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas’ demand for an end to the war in exchange for the release of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, he said on Sunday. “I work on it around the clock. But to be clear: I absolutely reject the monster surrender terms of Hamas,” he said.

US news portal Axios, citing Israeli officials, reported Monday evening that Israel is proposing a two-month ceasefire in the Gaza war. The proposal, which has been made to Egypt and Qatar, who are mediating the talks, is said to be aimed at ensuring that the Islamist group Hamas releases all the hostages it is holding.

The US and UK carried out more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, the eighth round of attacks on rebel infrastructure in more than 10 days. Houthi leader Mohamed Ali al-Houthi said the offensive would only strengthen the Yemeni people.

