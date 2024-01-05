The militants terrorizing the Red Sea were not frightened by America’s threat, the American warships opened fire

Referring to the report of American Admiral Brad Cooper, the AP writes: the twenty an unmanned naval kamikaze drone was launched against US warships operating in the area, just hours after Washington threatened the Islamist movement.

The American warships repelled the attack, the drone was destroyed, when it was “a few miles” away from US naval assets. No one was injured in the incident.

The AP writes: the 2000s have many similar drones, they were previously used with preference against the Saudi army attacking Yemen, but they have not yet been seen in the terrorist campaign against the Red Sea. The components used for the drones were mostly supplied by Iran to the 20s.

The United States, along with many of its allies, threatened the Houthis in recent days: they either stop attacking shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden or face retorts. Since most of Yemen lies in ruins and the 20s have no significant international presence, this probably means military action.

Cover image source: South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

