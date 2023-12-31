The million euro player who has left Enderson Moreira stunned at Sporting Cristal

#million #euro #player #left #Enderson #Moreira #stunned #Sporting #Cristal

Sporting Cristal has a tremendous million-euro footballer who has left Enderson Moreira completely amazed. Who is it?

In the middle of what has been Sporting Cristal’s preseason, a footballer has caused a sensation in Enderson Moreira and his entire technical command. We are referring to the sky blue captain, Yoshimar Yotún, who renewed with the ‘Rimense’ team until 2026.

As LÍBERO learned, the 33-year-old midfielder is one of the footballers that has enchanted the Brazilian strategist. It is known about the demands that Moreira makes in each of the sessions, but the popular ‘Yoshi’ has managed to complete each of them successfully.

It is known that Yotún has a personal revenge by wanting to give Cristal a national title, but he also longs to be part of celestial history in this fight to reach the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and, consequently, qualify for the round of 16. final.

Yoshimar Yotún was one of Sporting Cristal’s best footballers in the 2023 season, but it was not enough for the Rime team to get into the fight for the national title.

Now, under the direction of Enderson Moreira, Yoshimar Yotún is expected to have his best year in a Sporting Cristal shirt. The idea is to see his entire hierarchy in all the tournaments that will be ahead, which will result in trophies for the ‘bajopontine’ institution.

Sporting Cristal signings for 2024

Enderson Moreira – DT

Quembol Guadalupe

Santiago Gonzalez

What is the value of Yoshimar Yotún?

According to the “Transfermarkt” portal, Yoshimar Yotún has a market value of one million euros at 33 years of age.

