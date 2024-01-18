The millionaire lawsuit facing Fernando González

#millionaire #lawsuit #facing #Fernando #González

Fernando González faces a million-dollar lawsuit for termination of contract for non-compliance and compensation for damages. The legal action was filed on October 18, 2023 by businessman Leonardo Viera, who claims that he acted as a producer of different events in which the Olympic medalist participated in Athens and Beijing. The calendar began with sports clinics throughout the country in the midst of the pandemic. Then, it led to the idea of ​​organizing an exhibition tour throughout Chile, as a farewell. The sum claimed from the Queen’s Bomber amounts to $210,273,524.

The planning included matches in Iquique, Coquimbo, Viña del Mar, Talca, Chillán, Concepción, Temuco, Valdivia, Puerto Montt, Punta Arenas and Santiago. The right-hander would face contemporaries such as the Argentine José Acasuso and the Peruvian Luis Horna. However, as stated in the lawsuit filed in the 11th Civil Court of Santiago, the problems began with González’s refusal to hold the event in the capital of the Ñuble region.

According to the plaintiff, owner of the Kamada Live production company, the former national athlete decided from one moment to the next to break the relationship, despite the resources that had already been spent. “In a second meeting the following week in March, Rodrigo Ibáñez informed my client that the defendant, completely unilaterally, decided to cancel the entire tour (which is recognized by the defendant in the accompanying confessional evidence) arguing that happened with Chillán, and for alleged errors in the production of the events in the cities of Coquimbo and Viña del Mar, which for obvious reasons was not well received by my client, who stated and argued that the cancellation was a big mistake on the part of of the defendant, because of everything invested by him and the public repercussion that it would entail, in addition to the fact that the arguments provided were not sufficient to make that radical decision,” the lawsuit states. Ibáñez is the director of the Fernando González tennis school.

The bond had started well. “In November 2021, during the pandemic generated by the COVID 19 virus, my client planned to create an exclusive tennis clinic format, having a maximum of 50 people, due to the capacity at that time given the circumstances in the context of the pandemic. , and that it was also for adults and children. This fact caused great fascination among people, since it is a popular belief that tennis clinics are instances where athletes give classes only to children, being an innovative bet and it was thought that it would serve everyone, my client, Mr. Leonardo Viera, to generate events in Pandemic and also to the defendant Fernando González, since it would allow him his own resources as a result of these activities,” the letter states.

The bond was strengthening. “During the months of November and December of that year, my client’s production company was in meetings and negotiating, culminating in a contract that will be accompanied at the corresponding procedural opportunity. At the beginning, dates were agreed for different cities, starting with Talagante in February 2021. The entire photographic and audiovisual record is found on the Instagram account @clinicadetenis.cl which was created exclusively for this tour of tennis clinics. This is how during the years 2021 and 2022 they toured different cities with the tennis clinics, which shows the trust that Fernando González and Rodrigo Ibáñez had in the team and the work of my client, these being held in Talagante, Santiago (Chicureo), San Fernando, Viña del Mar, Coquimbo, Concepción, Antofagasta (3 different dates), Calama and San Pedro de Atacama,” he adds.

It was on that plane that lines for 2023 began to be drawn. “To move forward with this issue, the parties held a lunch attended by Mr. Fernando González, Mr. Rodrigo Ibáñez and my client Mr. Leonardo Viera Bustos on December 13, 2022. where the defendant indicates that he would leave the country in the month of June of the current year and the plaintiff proposes the idea of ​​doing a farewell tour of the country, and offered to organize the production of all the events. The idea was to have an exhibition match with not very expensive tennis players, so the defendant mentioned that he had contact with the Argentine José Acasuso and with Don Luis Horna from Peru and that after several negotiations it was agreed to carry out the farewell tour. throughout the country, finishing coordinating all the details through the WhatsApp application,” the document describes.

The story continues. “Thus, the parties agree to enter into a contract (which has characteristics of an unnamed contract) whose purpose was that Mr. Leonardo Viera was obliged to provide his services as producer, organizer, coordinate the events, and promote them through a media and marketing plan. adequate and Mr. Fernando González was obliged to provide his services as a participant in exhibition tennis matches in the events of the organized farewell tour,” he adds.

The field, at least in economic matters, was duly drawn. “In addition, it is agreed that Mr. Leonardo Enrique Viera Bustos would deduct the expenses of each agreed event, and the liquid balance would be distributed between him and the defendant in a proportion of fifty percent for each,” he explains.

Viera, according to Costa in the legal action, prepared a media plan and took care of hiring the professionals he considered suitable to carry out the dissemination of the tour, with the consequent costs. He even bought a web domain and created a WhatsApp group for the subsequent coordination.

The visit to Iquique suffered a change of plans, although the visits to Coquimbo and Viña del Mar were completely successful. “In both events, the defendant’s opponent was the Argentine tennis player José Acasuso, with respect to whom my client managed the tickets, stay and also his cash payment of US$3,500 dollars for each city (US$7,000 dollars in total) which was carried out in the presence of the defendant,” the document details. They were, indeed, the only games that were played.

It is on this level that Viera demands million-dollar reparations. This is the detail, as stated in the lawsuit: “Payment of $10,000,000 + VAT for the Iquique event; Payment of $9,546,150, which corresponds to the ticket company’s 15% commission on a total of sales of $65,641,000. Payment of $2,545,640, which is 4% for sales made through the internet. Payment of $181,734 for difference in payments according to the expenses that will be presented to SS Payment of $4,000,000 + VAT for the graphic, audiovisual and communication work carried out between December and February 2023 for the tour. Payment of 80,000,000 for lost profits, due to the cancellation of the 8 dates corresponding to the farewell tour. Payment of $100,000,000 for moral and emotional damage due to the cancellation.” In sum, $210,273,524.

Fernando González responded to the court through his lawyer, Germán Subercaseaux. “That, within the legal period and in accordance with the provisions of articles 303 and 305 of the CPC, I oppose to the complaint in question the dilatory exception of ineptitude of libel, provided for in number 4 of article 303 of the CPC, due to the lack of two legal requirements in the way of proposing the claim; in relation to what is established in paragraphs 4 and 5 of article 254 of the CPC, requesting SS to submit it to processing and on the merit of the above, to accept it, with express condemnation of costs in case of opposition, ordering the plaintiff to correct the formal defect that suffers from your claim”, states the writing.

“There is no clear exposition of the facts on which it is based to pursue the action for termination of the contract with compensation for damages against my client,” establishes the jurist. “The lawsuit in question does not contain a clear statement of the facts on which it is based to initiate the action in question against my client, since, in the section on damages, it simply states them along with their respective amounts, without even give greater details of these, which makes it impossible for my client to adequately exercise his right of defense,” he points out.

The answer continues. “The Claimant also does not support or justify the amounts he claims, since he fails to indicate what calculation bases he used to determine such a sum of damages, since he simply indicates a closed sum of money that leaves this party in the most complete defenselessness to be able to adequately defend himself against these allegations,” he maintains.

“Therefore, to avoid leaving this party in a factual uncertainty that results in a legal uncertainty, it is imperative that SS order the opposing party to amend the libel in the record, in the sense of explaining in greater detail each of the damages claimed. , indicate which tour they correspond to and justify, support or indicate the calculation basis used to arrive at the sum of money demanded in each section,” he specifies.

The final request to the court is specific: “To have as opposed to the demand the dilatory exception of unfitness of libel provided for in number 4 of article 303 of the CPC, due to the lack of a legal requirement in the way of proposing the demand; in relation to what is established in numbers 4 and 5 of article 254 of the CPC, requesting SS to submit it to processing and on the merit of the above, to accept it, ordering the plaintiff to amend the defects that his claim suffers from.