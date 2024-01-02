The minimum estimate is about 100,000 votes!You Yinglong explodes: 2024 is a replica of this “presidential election” – Politics – China Times News Network

#minimum #estimate #votesYou #Yinglong #explodes #replica #presidential #election #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation December 29th poll (Chart/China Times News Network)

The 2024 presidential election has entered the final stage. According to the regulations of the Central Election Commission, from 0:00 on 1/3 to the deadline of voting, no public opinion polling information about candidates or elections shall be published, reported, disseminated, commented on or quoted in any way. You Yinglong, chairman of the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, expressed his vote estimate at the last moment, believing that the gap between blue and green may be at least about 100,000 votes.

You Yinglong posted on Facebook today (2nd), quoting the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation’s 12/29 closed poll, to launch the vote share and possible number of votes for the candidates of the three parties, in order, Lai Xiaopei of the Democratic Progressive Party won 38% of the vote. Minus 3, that is, between 35% and 41%; Hou Zhaopei’s vote rate was 37%, plus or minus 3, that is, between 34% and 40%; Ke Wupei’s vote rate was 25%, plus or minus 3 , that is to say, between 22% and 28%.

According to a poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation on December 29, among Taiwanese over 20 years old, 32.4% support Lai Xiaopei, 28.2% support Hou Zhaopei, 24.6% support Ke Wupei, 10.9% are undecided, and 3.9% do not know. . Lai Xiaopei leads second-placed Hou Zhaopei by 4.2 percentage points.

Regarding the above estimated figures, You Yinglong further analyzed that the results of this election are still highly uncertain, and there is no conclusion yet on who will win. In other words, Lai Xiaopei is currently the most likely to win the election, but it is not ruled out that Hou Zhaopei can come from behind and stand out. You believes that this is almost a replica of the presidential election in 2000. If 39.3% is a magic number and a passcode that opens the door to victory, that’s fine. Who can get 39.3%? Whoever wins, “1/13 voters will make the final decision.”

You Yinglong used his own estimated vote share to guess the number of votes received by the three groups of candidates. He said, “Before we can answer this question, we must first estimate the turnout of this election. The characteristic of the 2024 presidential election is that voters are highly concerned about the election results, but have no enthusiasm. Therefore, I estimate that the total turnout will be 68% plus or minus 2 . This will be the second lowest turnout among Taiwan’s eight presidential elections. The lowest was 66.27% in 2016.”

Based on the above assumptions, when the turnout rate is 68%, You Yinglong believes that Lai Xiaopei’s votes will fall between 4.64 million and 5.45 million, and Hou Zhaopei’s votes will fall between 4.51 million and 5.3 million. Ke Wupei’s number of votes will fall between 2.92 million and 3.71 million votes. “And 2.92 million votes? Isn’t that the final number of votes received by Lian Xiaopei in 2000 AD? Is nature really so tricky?” In addition, You Yinglong also said that the biggest possible gap between Lai Xiaopei and Hou Zhaopei is 940,000 votes, and the minimum possible gap is about 100,000 votes. The number of votes won by Ke Wupei will effectively influence the final vote share and vote count of the two major opponents, and even determine the outcome of the election. The role is still important and is not a residual leaf falling in the wind.

For this survey, Professor You Yinglong of the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation was responsible for questionnaire design, report writing, interpretation of research findings, and analysis of relevant public policies and political implications; Shanshui Public Opinion Research Company was commissioned by the Foundation and was mainly responsible for sampling design, telephone interviews, Data cleaning and statistical analysis. The interview period is three days from December 22 to 24, 2023; the target is adults over twenty years old nationwide; the sampling method adopts dual-frame random sampling using both local calls and mobile phones. Accounting for 70%, mobile phones account for 30%. There are 1,071 valid samples, 751 for local calls, and 320 for mobile phones; the sampling error is about plus or minus 2.99 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. It is weighted by region, gender, age and education level based on the latest demographic data from the Ministry of the Interior to match the maternal structure. The source of funding is the Taiwan Public Opinion Education Foundation, referred to as the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF).