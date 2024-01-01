The minimum wage for those employed in construction will be 930 euros from now on

#minimum #wage #employed #construction #euros

Construction contractors believe that the changes will affect only those who work in the gray economy, that is, who work partly officially, partly in the shadow economy. The changes will not affect those who work unofficially and receive their salary “on hand”, but for those who work fully officially, the industry has been paying more than 930 euros per month for a long time.

Therefore, LBA members call for the creation of conditions and conditions that would make clients choose to hire legal construction merchants and pay them officially, which in turn would motivate private sector builders to get out of the black economy.

Also, in order to reduce the shortage of labor, construction contractors expect significant relief and the removal of bureaucratic obstacles to the import of labor in the near future, among other things, determining the same wages as local labor for the imported labor.

The association also emphasizes that construction merchants need well-thought-out, national planning, clearly known conditions and plans for at least five years, thus showing clarity about the planned investments and available funds. “Predictability, not campaign-style solutions,” say LBA representatives.

At the same time, the Latvian Building Enterprises Association informs the agency LETA that the parties to the general agreement agreed to develop a new model for calculating the minimum wage of the general agreement, moving from the link with the minimum wage established in the country to the average wage of the construction industry.

In the view of the union, other programs should also be developed, which would include, for example, occupational safety training, insurance policies, and other issues within the framework of the general agreement.

