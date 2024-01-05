The minimum wage has increased. How much will you earn in Lublin now? Here are the latest job offers. Check

Used cars. Before you buy, so as not to regret, check what Euro standard it meets

Many people plan to buy a used car in the near future. However, experts from CarVertical remind us that if we plan to use it in the largest…

January 5, 2024, 7:50 am

Here are the best dentists in Lublin. Who do patients recommend? See the ranking

These are the best dentists and dentists in Lublin. You don’t know which specialist to see? We have prepared a ranking of the most frequently recommended dentists and…

January 5, 2024, 7:16 am

See what a photography studio looked like 100 years ago

In January, there will be several opportunities to learn the secrets of the work of photographers from a century ago. All thanks to the Culture Workshops, which invite you to free…

January 5, 2024, 7:06 am

Electric harvester? Get to know the new machines for fruit growers

There is less and less time separating us from the Fruit and Vegetable Growing Fair in Kielce. Exhibitors will present a number of new products on the Polish market and show plots with…

January 5, 2024, 7:00 am

Laptop for school

A laptop for school is a very useful device in terms of learning and contact between a child and peers. Many parents decide to buy equipment…

January 5, 2024, 6:50 am

What are the differences between fans and circulators?

Are you wondering whether it is better to choose a fan or a circulator? At first glance, these devices seem very similar. However, it turns out that they are between…

Also Read:  Italian photographer waited six years to capture this stunning image of the full moon in the mountains of Turin – Metro World News Brasil

January 5, 2024, 6:50 am

a professor of history and geography placed under protection by the Academy of Versailles
Tech: The drug that Trump also took as a miracle drug could have caused the death of many thousands of coronavirus patients
Medina will have set up a secret operation. Goal? Debt below 100%
The VIPER rover is already half finished – Kosmonautix.cz
