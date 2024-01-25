The Minister of Agriculture, agreement with farmers from Botoșani and Timiș

#Minister #Agriculture #agreement #farmers #Botoșani #Timiș

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, communicated that, following discussions that lasted five hours, farmers from Botoșani and Timiș received firm guarantees that their requests would be met.

The Minister of Agriculture assured farmers in the two counties that the Ministry’s budget has sufficient funds to address all their concerns.

The Minister of Agriculture also reached a consensus with the farmers from Botoșani and Timiș

Through the proposed normative acts and those that the Government is going to adopt in the coming weeks, it is expected that all the requests that the farmers have will be resolved.

“After five hours of debates, farmers from Botoșani and Timiș understood that the Ministry’s budget has money for all their problems and that through the normative acts adopted and which we will adopt in the coming weeks, we will solve their claims”, Florin Barbu said .

The Minister of Agriculture expressed his satisfaction that the dialogue was the solution to stop the protests. He assured that he will implement improved communication through very explicit press releases and regular meetings with farmers.

“I am with our farmers, as always, and I thank them all for their patience, work and involvement!” concluded the Minister of Agriculture.

Negotiations Ministry of Agriculture. Photo source: Facebook/ Florin Barbu

Farmers from Târgu Mureș stopped the protests after negotiations

The success regarding the farmers from Botoșani and Timiș comes a few days after the farmers from Târgu Mureș also reached an agreement with Florin Barbu.

“In Târgu Mureș, today I found farmers willing to solve the problems they have, who knew the normative acts adopted last week in the Government, who had the patience to listen to my answers and understood that I only want to help them and work together to develop Romanian agriculture and processing”, said the Minister of Agriculture.

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu. Photo source: Facebook

As a result, the farmers from Târgu Mureș said that they are temporarily suspending the protests and waiting for the evolution of the demands.

The Minister of Agriculture insisted in Brussels on the extension of agricultural exemptions

On Tuesday, Florin Barbu participated in the AgriFish Council in Brussels. There he brought up again the need to extend the exemptions on GAEC 7 (crop rotation) and GAEC 8 (4% fallow).

The Minister of Agriculture emphasized that six months have passed since Romania’s request in this regard and drew the attention of the European Commissioner for Agriculture regarding the support provided by 15 member states.