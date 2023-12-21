The Minister of Culture violated the constitution

#Minister #Culture #violated #constitution

Polish Minister of Culture and Heritage Protection Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz violated the constitution when he acted on the basis of a parliamentary decision in the case of public media, said Polish President Andrzej Duda on the commercial radio station Radio Zet, reports MTI.

“It cannot be the case that the Sejm issues resolutions that, according to the minister, replace or change the laws,” said Duda, who called Sienkiewicz’s procedure anarchy. According to him, the management of the public media is regulated by the Act on the National Media Council, which the current parliamentary majority can constitutionally amend, but cannot circumvent.

The background to the case is that the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that, due to serious professional objections, public media funding will not be provided in next year’s Polish budget for the time being. On Wednesday, the former Law and Justice (PiS) cadres, who led Poland for two terms, were also relieved of their duties. standing leadership.

Due to the public broadcaster’s distorted and openly biased reporting during the election campaign, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported that the ruling party had such a strong tailwind that it “undermined the democratic separation of state and party”. And after the election, which was presented and interpreted in detail on the Telex, Marcin Wolski, one of the most important presenters of TVP, burst out because “We made more crude propaganda than in the 70s [a kommunizmus alatt]”.

