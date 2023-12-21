The Minister of Culture violated the constitution

#Minister #Culture #violated #constitution

2023. december 21. – 10:38

Polish Minister of Culture and Heritage Protection Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz violated the constitution when he acted on the basis of a parliamentary decision in the case of public media, said Polish President Andrzej Duda on the commercial radio station Radio Zet, reports MTI.

“It cannot be the case that the Sejm issues resolutions that, according to the minister, replace or change the laws,” said Duda, who called Sienkiewicz’s procedure anarchy. According to him, the management of the public media is regulated by the Act on the National Media Council, which the current parliamentary majority can constitutionally amend, but cannot circumvent.

The background to the case is that the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that, due to serious professional objections, public media funding will not be provided in next year’s Polish budget for the time being. On Wednesday, the former Law and Justice (PiS) cadres, who led Poland for two terms, were also relieved of their duties. standing leadership.

Due to the public broadcaster’s distorted and openly biased reporting during the election campaign, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported that the ruling party had such a strong tailwind that it “undermined the democratic separation of state and party”. And after the election, which was presented and interpreted in detail on the Telex, Marcin Wolski, one of the most important presenters of TVP, burst out because “We made more crude propaganda than in the 70s [a kommunizmus alatt]”.

Also Read:  The Red Sea, one of the world's most important trade routes, is in danger, and the war in Gaza has also boiled over

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Posted on
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Posted on
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Posted on
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News