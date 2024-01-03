The Minister of Defense, asked if there will be a war in Romania: No, because we have security guarantees that we never had before

The Minister of Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, states that, after “a complicated year” from the security point of view, the year that has begun will bring new “challenges”.

Asked if there will be a war in Romania as well, the Minister of Defense answers in the negative, explaining that “we have security guarantees that Romania has never had before”.

“It was a complicated year from a security point of view, which I like to think that Romania passed well. Indeed, there will be challenges (…) they are related to the effects of the unprovoked and deeply illegal invasion that Russia made against a sovereign state, against Ukraine, and Romania, as part of the strongest political alliance- military, contributed to maintaining a climate of stability and peace in the area, but also in our country”, said Angel Tîlvăr, in an interview broadcast on Tuesday evening. Asked if there will be war in Romania as well, the Minister of Defense answered in the negative. “Not. No, because we have security guarantees that Romania has never had before. On the other hand, I think we are doing the right thing both politically and militarily to prevent this from happening. And it is no coincidence that I also said from a political point of view, because Romania, having these important attributes, namely political stability and predictability, generated a level of trust among our allies that would allow us, on the one hand, to make our contribution to the collective defense, on the other hand to have support and attention regarding the safety of the citizens and the security of Romania”, said the minister, in this context.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 02-01-2024 23:03

