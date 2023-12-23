The Minister of the Economy: Today in Craiova, tests began with the first IAR 99 SM plane, produced in Romania

#Minister #Economy #Today #Craiova #tests #began #IAR #plane #produced #Romania

The Minister of the Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, announces, Friday evening, that the tests with the first modernized IAR 99 SM plane have begun in Craiova.

“IAR 99 SM will fulfill its flight missions. Today in Craiova the tests began with the first IAR 99 SM plane, a plane produced by Avioane Craiova SA, the factory of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism. Congratulations to the team from Avioane Craiova SA and I’m glad that we are really demonstrating the ability to respond to the supply needs of the Romanian Army”, wrote, Friday evening, on Facebook, the Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea.

The contract for the modernization of ten IAR-99 Standard aircraft was signed on August 14, 2020 by the Ministry of National Defense, through the General Directorate for Armaments, and Avioane Craiova SA, with a value of 275 million lei without VAT.

The event was attended by then Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and then Defense Minister Nicolae Ciucă.

The Romanian Air Force announced at that time that “the main objective of the revitalization and modernization of the IAR-99 Standard aircraft in the IAR-99 Standard Modernized – IAR-99 SM variant is the creation of school and training aircraft necessary for the advanced training of pilots for the transition to flying on F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Romanian Air Force”.

“At the same time, the endowment program aims to maintain the air capability of close air support and the intervention against low-speed air targets”, specified Air Force officials.

Also Read:  Agricultural resilience: Morocco and Australia want to consolidate their cooperation

Source: StirilePROTV

Tags: plane, craiova, test

Publication date: 22-12-2023 20:25

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What foods make you eat more (and why)
What foods make you eat more (and why)
Posted on
Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport
Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport
Posted on
Japan decided to install Patriot air defense systems in the US
Japan decided to install Patriot air defense systems in the US
Posted on
This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays
This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News