The Minister of Tourism amends the law after the “Dacian Farm” tragedy. Pensions will no longer be certified without permits

The Minister of Economy and Tourism, Radu Oprea, said on Thursday, on Digi24, regarding the tragedy at “Dacian Farm”, that “the operating permit is not the right of the Ministry of Tourism”, which only certifies a quality standard, adding that it does not deals with the verification of aspects related to the construction. Oprea also explained that he requested that the law be amended, so that guesthouses will no longer be certified without permits.

“It is not an actual authorization, but a certification. The Ministry of Tourism certifies a standard, a quality of the services you receive when we talk about a star, two, three and so on, or daisies, in the case of guesthouses, details that can be found in the documents that the administrators of such a hotel send to the ministry. Punctuality, ignorance of the law does not absolve you from responsibility. It is a message for the mayor who wrongly invokes the existence of an authorization from the Ministry of Tourism”, explained Radu Oprea.

The minister also said that the certification of a standard, such as the legislation today, requires that at the time of the request to be certified by the ministry you submit a documentation where the only connection with the part of construction, stability, safety, is the request to come with registration from the Trade Register.

“At the Trade Register, the administrator or shareholder of a company, registered enterprises must make declarations on their own responsibility that they comply with the environmental, fire safety, veterinary sanitary rules, as the case may be, depending on the activity. The rest, all the other documents we request are of this standard that you find in a room,” he added.

Oprea says that the Ministry of Tourism deals with the quality standard

He also stated that, regarding the “Dacian Farm”, in 2017 there was a first request to the Ministry of Tourism for three stars.

“The request is made by the administrator, the shareholder, the one who has the power to represent the commercial company, who is the owner of that accommodation capacity. I have not seen the request and the documents, only the information note sent by those from the tourism department, from the tourism department, from the ministry. The note tells me that they requested, and in accordance with the law we are issuing this provisional certificate with a maximum validity of 90 days. During this interval, those from the control direction must move to verify that those required conditions are met. We check the quality standard of the respective camera. The standard assumes that in a four-star room, for example, you must have a number of towels, a number of beds, pillows, blankets, a surface. These are the certifications that we, as a ministry, give. Nothing else extra. It does not depend on the construction, on the stability including fire. These are an integral part of the building permit,” Oprea also declared.

He also added that the ISU has a very clear responsibility to check this.

Also, Radu Oprea also explained that he requested to change the order of the minister.

“Today I requested that the minister’s order be amended. I have not yet received the map to sign it, but I will sign it today, tomorrow morning at the latest, by which it is introduced, in addition to the requirements that existed, that the building permit be presented, which has as a component and the fire authorization, where appropriate, and in the case of those that exist, because there are other types of camping, to be a certificate from the cadastre, which shows exactly and explicitly the destination it will follow, so that we have a connection also between the other control institutions of the Romanian state and the certification we give, regarding the standard”, he added.

At the same time, also referring to the “Ferma Dacilor” boarding house, the minister also said that he received a fine of 40,000 lei in 2017, because it was operating without such certification.

“After which came a request for rooms to rent, a daisy. It is the bare minimum in terms of certification. It is the minimum standard, the room for rent, and with rooms for rent, in the current legislation, there is no provision regarding the fire extinguishing or building permit, because a room for rent can be in any apartment. That authorization was granted at the end of 2017 or in 2018. I have to look in the note,” he added.

“Dacian Farm” requested authorization for three daisies

Oprea also said that those from “Ferma Dacilor” requested authorization for three daisies.

“They were in control, found that they were already active and applied the fine, then the time expired in which they had to come with the clarifications that were requested and the file was closed,” he added.

The Minister of Economy reiterated, in the end, that the operating permit is not within the right of the Ministry of Tourism.

“We only certify a quality standard, the operating authorization in terms of working hours is granted by the local authority”, concluded Radu Oprea, at Digi24.

Editor : B.C.