The Ministry of Economy washes its hands of the “Dacian Farm” scandal: the Ministry of Tourism did not have the authority to ask for authorizations

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, in view of the classification procedure of the Dacilor Farm, did not have the attribute to request documents such as the construction permit, the urban planning certificate or the fire safety permit, informs the ministry through a press release.

MEAT brings, in the context of the tragic event at Ferma Dacilor, in Tohani, Prahova county, a series of clarifications regarding the classification of tourist reception structures, respectively about the classification of the boarding house consumed by fire.

Asftel, the representatives of the ministry specify that, in accordance with the Order of the President of the National Tourism Authority (OPANT) no. 65/2013 for the approval of the Methodological Norms regarding the issuance of certificates for the classification of tourist reception structures with accommodation and public catering functions, tourism licenses and patents with subsequent amendments and additions, the classification of tourist reception structures constitutes a form of attestation of the level of comfort and service offer.

“In the sense of the above-mentioned norm, in art. 2, letter d), classification certificate means the document issued by the central public institution responsible in the field of tourism, which represents a codified form of synthetic presentation of the level of comfort, the quality of the equipment and the services provided within the tourist reception structures with accommodation and/or catering functions. The classification procedure does not mean, however, that the economic operator can avoid all other legal steps, necessary to obtain the operating authorization, as specified by article 13, paragraph. 2 of Chapter IV of the Order for the approval of the Methodological Norms regarding the issuance of classification certificates of tourist reception structures with accommodation and public catering functions, of tourism licenses and patents, dated June 10, 2013: obtaining the provisional operating authorization or the classification certificate , does not exempt the economic operator from complying with the provisions of Law no. 359/2004 regarding the simplification of the formalities for the registration in the trade register of individuals, family associations and legal entities, their fiscal registration, as well as for the authorization of the operation of legal entities, with subsequent amendments and additions, respectively, for obtaining authorizations: sanitary, sanitary- veterinary, fire safety, environment and labor protection, as the case may be”, the press release states.

Regarding the situation regarding the documentation submitted by SC Ferma Dacilor Production SRL for classification, following the verification of the database of the Authorization and Monitoring Directorate – General Directorate of Tourism, the ministry states that on March 6, 2017, the company submitted a file for the authorization of 3-star category rooms for rent and a 2-star guesthouse restaurant.

However, although after the verification of the documents, a provisional classification authorization was issued, on March 27, 2017, during the visit of the field control team on April 12, 2017, several non-compliant aspects were found and a classification note was drawn up by which a series of remedial measures were ordered, with a deadline of 7 days according to art. 8, par. 4 of OPANT, from June 10, 2013. Given the fact that the legal term was not respected, the authorization file was closed and a notification was made to resume the procedure for submitting a new file.

“According to the data provided by the Control Directorate, as a result of notification no. 28704/14.11.2017, a check was started, as a result of which on the date and time of the control, following the submission to the invitation no. 0416 left on 04.12.2017, the documents provided were checked and it was found that the unit was operating without having a classification certificate issued by the Ministry of Tourism. Thus the company was sanctioned according to HG 1267/2010, art.16(1), letter a with a fine of 40,000 RON. Later, on Dec. 28, 2017, another file was submitted requesting the classification of some rooms for rent in the 1 star category. On January 9, 2018, a new provisional classification act was issued, and on March 28, 2018, a team visited the site and then issued the classification certificate 31496/27.04.2018 for the Chamber structure type rented category 1 star, for 14 accommodation spaces including 28 places”, explain the representatives of MEAT.

Thus, in order to grant the classification certificate, the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism requested, according to OPANT 65/2013, art. (4), for the classification level required by SC Ferma Dacilor Production SRL, namely rooms for rent, category 1 star, strictly the following documents: standardized application; verification certificate (extended form) issued by the Trade Registry Office, showing the activities authorized to be carried out at the work point and the corresponding CAEN code(s), for the respective tourist reception structure.

The cited source emphasizes that, in this case, according to art. 15 of Law no. 359/2004 regarding the simplification of the formalities for the registration in the trade register of individuals, family associations and legal entities, their fiscal registration, as well as for the authorization of the operation of legal entities, with subsequent amendments and additions, for the authorization of its operation the applicant is also obliged to submit the declaration – type on own responsibility, signed by associates or administrators, from which it can be seen that the legal entity fulfills the operating conditions provided by the specific legislation in the field of health, health-veterinary, environmental protection and labor protection, for the specified activities.

In the case of public institutions, organizations, associations, foundations, religious cults and others, the following must be submitted: a copy of the establishment document (government decision, court decision, etc.), a copy of the fiscal registration document, the statute or the document certifying the possibility of carrying out the accommodation activity and/or public catering and the document from which the management right (ownership, commissary, rental or other right of use) of the tourist reception structure(s) results, as well as the address of the respective unit(s); standardized sheet regarding the nominal classification of accommodation spaces by categories and types, according to annex no. 4 to the present methodological norms, as the case may be.

“In conclusion, it is noted that the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, in view of the classification procedure, in the given situation, did not have the attribute to request other types of documents, such as the construction permit, the urban planning certificate or the fire safety permit , their issuance and verification being the responsibility of the Gura Vadului commune mayor’s office and ISU Prahova”, point out MEAT representatives.

A major fire broke out, on Tuesday morning, at Ferma Dacilor in the Prahove commune Gura Vadului, village Tohani, the authorities activating the Red Intervention Plan. Eight people lost their lives in the fire that consumed the guesthouse.

