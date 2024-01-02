The Ministry of Health warns of 8 cases that increase the risk of influenza infection

Walid Abdel Salam wrote Tuesday, January 2, 2024 11:13 AM

The Ministry of Health and Population revealed 7 cases in which the risk of contracting influenza increases. The Ministry of Health said: Influenza may be viewed as a simple disease that often does not require medical interventions, but there are cases in which the severity and severity of the infection increases, and the patient may be forced to enter the hospital, as its risks are in this case. The circumstances threaten his life:

1- The patient must suffer from asthma, pulmonary obstruction, or any chronic lung disease.

2- The patient must have a history of kidney, liver, nervous system, heart, or blood vessel disease, including cardiac arrest.

3- If the patient has problems with muscle function that make it difficult to cough, swallow, or eliminate secretions from the air passages.

4- If the patient has diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2.

5- If the patient suffers from weak immunity due to AIDS, cancer, immunosuppressive medications, or suffers from sickle cell anemia.

6- If the patient suffers from obesity or is less than 5 years old or older than 65 years.

7- Pregnant women and for a period of two weeks after giving birth

8- Health care workers, including doctors and nurses

