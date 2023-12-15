The Ministry of Interior issues plan recommendations for securing local elections

December 15, 2023

Baghdad/Al-Masala Al-Hadath: The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Friday, the launch of the security plan for the provincial council elections, while indicating the prohibition of carrying weapons, the use of drones, and the movement of carrying wheels, bicycles, and station wagons on polling day.

Interior Ministry spokesman, Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, said, “The security services have completed all their preparations for the security plan for the provincial council elections, and according to the security plan that was initiated, all sectors were 100 percent involved, and all resources and capabilities were involved, both on the human and logistical levels, with the warning.” .

Merry added, “The plan was in the form of three stages: the stage of proactive operations, the stage of examining and testing the sectors on the ground, and the direct implementation stage, as protection will be provided for more than 8,960 polling centers throughout Iraq, including private and public, displaced persons, prisons, and other details.”

He pointed out that “the security plan also included several recommendations, including: prohibiting the carrying of various types of weapons, prohibiting the use of drones, and prohibiting the movement of vehicles carrying more than 5 tons, bicycles, and motorcycles on Election Day from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Election Day.” 19, and so on with the rest of the other procedures.”

Regarding the intelligence effort and air support, Brigadier General Merry said: “The intelligence effort and air support are two essential and main elements of the plan,” stressing that “all the Iraqi armed forces will participate in securing the 2023 election plan.”

Obelisk – follow-up – agencies

The text that includes the name of the writer, party, or agency does not necessarily express Al-Masala’s point of view, and the source is responsible for the content. The Obelisk’s responsibility is to report news impartially and defend freedom of opinion at its highest levels.