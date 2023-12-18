The Ministry’s indications for Covid after the increase in infections in view of Christmas 2023: what changes

#Ministrys #indications #Covid #increase #infections #view #Christmas

I Covid contagion are up compared to previous months, as are cases of seasonal flu. The combination of the two elements risks worsening the pressure on hospital structures. The Ministry of Health has issued a circular with indications for theaccess and hospitalization in hospitals and RSA.

The trend of Covid in Italy

In the week from 7 to 13 December in Italy they registered 56,404 new infections from Covid-19. This is a change of -3.8% compared to the previous week which had marked 58,637 cases.

I dead I am 316 and they mark a +1% compared to the previous week (313).

Calano i swabsfrom -1.9%: 279.323 against 284,806 in the last survey.

Il positivity rate he was born in 20,2%down by -0.4% (previously it was 20.6%).

This is the pressure on healthcare facilities as of December 13th: 7,426 hospitalized (previously there were 6,668) with 240 beds occupied in intensive care (previously there were 219).

What is accelerating infections in Italy is above all the Covid JN1 variant, whose symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu.

The Ministry’s circular on Covid-19

According to doctors, the peak of Covid infections will be seen at Christmas.

The Ministry of Health indicates the need for make swabs for people with sintomi Sars-CoV-2 (e other influenza viruses) who access or are admitted to healthcare facilities, hospitals and RSAs.

The circular ‘Indications for carrying out diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2 for access to and hospitalization in healthcare facilities’ is signed by the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia.

In hospitals and RSAs, “for the people who present symptoms with a clinical picture compatible with Covid-19 the execution of is indicated diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, metapneumovirus, bocavirus and other human coronaviruses other than Sars-CoV-2, as indicated by international bodies, WHO and ECDC”, reads the circular.

“Following the circular note no. 27648 of 8 September 2023″ and considering “the current clinical-epidemiological trend of Sars-CoV-2 infection, it is considered essential that healthcare facilities activate and strengthen increasingly broad epidemiological surveillance paths with the search for all microorganisms”.

The text “reaffirms the importance of strengthening the RespiVirNet surveillance system especially in the Regions that have not reached the population coverage expected last season; activate virological surveillance in the Regions where it is not yet present and that it be implemented in the Regions where it is present”.

The trend of influenza syndromes in Italy

The incidence of flu syndromes it is stable and stands at 11.1 cases per 1,000 patients. Slightly more than the last bulletin which spoke of 11.0 cases.

Those who are particularly affected are the children under 5 years of age. For them the incidence is 25.2 cases per 1,000 patients.

