The mistake you should never make after walking your dog on rainy days

Rainy days create some discomfort for our dogs. In addition to making logistics difficult, they require other precautions before and after the tours. However, they often end up being mistakenly forgotten.

When you get home, for example, you should try to dry your paws well with a dry towel. “Prioritize the area between the toes and pads”, advises veterinarian Helena Ferreira, on Barkyn’s blog, explaining that “these are areas more prone to dermatitis”.

If your dog gets very wet on other parts of his body, try cleaning them too. “A towel or even a hairdryer can help you, depending on the need.”

