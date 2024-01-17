The moment Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh arrives in Qatar to receive treatment (video)

#moment #Palestinian #journalist #Wael #AlDahdouh #arrives #Qatar #receive #treatment #video

Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh arrived on Tuesday evening in the Qatari capital, Doha, on board a Qatari evacuation plane to receive treatment, following his injury in the Israeli bombing that targeted him in Khan Yunis, where he was received by a number of workers from the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel.

In welcoming the Palestinian friend, stature, and mountain #Wael_Dahdouh In Doha coming for treatment pic.twitter.com/qnT2dMXdWE

— Tamer Almisshal | Tamer Mishal (@TamerMisshal) January 16، 2024

Today, the Egyptian authorities succeeded in bringing Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh into the country from the Gaza Strip.

Wael Al-Dahdouh was exposed to several crises while covering the current war on the Gaza Strip, the most recent of which was this January, with the killing of his eldest son, Hamza Al-Dahdouh, a journalist and photographer. Four members of the Al-Dahdouh family were killed in an Israeli attack last October.