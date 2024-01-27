The moment Prince Charles learned his mother had died has been revealed

#moment #Prince #Charles #learned #mother #died #revealed

Prince Charles found out he was Britain’s new monarch at the wheel of a car hours after visiting his dying mother, according to a new biography.

Royal commentator Robert Hardman has recently published a new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, which details the 75-year-old king’s accession to the throne and immediately following his beloved mother, the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, writes mirror.co.uk.

In the third chapter, ‘London Bridge’, Mr Hardman reveals previously unheard details of when King Charles found out he had taken the throne. He had previously visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle, but was driving down an unmarked Scottish country road when his title suddenly changed.

Mr. Hardman writes: “King Charles III ascended the throne at the wheel. To be precise, he had just turned off the B976 onto the back road of Balmoral Estate and was driving through a part of the world that was dear and familiar to him when he learned that he was now the ruler of the United Kingdom and fourteen other kingdoms covering most of the Earth’s surface.

For the first time, “Majesty” is behind the wheel of a car bearing the title of kings

“Students are taught that the longest reign in British history began at a watering place in Kenya; that Princess Elizabeth was watching wildlife from the branches of a giant fig tree when in 1952 February 6 King George VI died in his sleep; that his obedient daughter, who ascended as a princess, descended as a queen.

“History has also recorded that seven decades later, in 2022. September 8 afternoon, her son and heir was driving down an unmarked Scottish country road at the wheel of his car when he was first addressed as “Your Highness.”

Earlier in the day he had come to visit the Queen at Balmoral Castle before spending a few hours at his nearby home in Birkhall before returning to the castle.

“After the manner of his dead mother, he entered the car as both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Rothesay (his title when in Scotland). Twenty minutes later he emerged from it as King Charles III – with the new Queen at his side.”

The book reveals disagreements with Prince Harry

The book also details the rift between King Charles and his son Prince Harry. The king would love to have his youngest son back in his arms and wants to mend their strained relationship, Mr Hardman claims.

Although the book details the rift between the king and his youngest son, Robert firmly believes that the new king will be reunited with Harry at some point in the future.

Mr Hardman said Harry may not want to “get back into contact with his family” after the father-of-two made a series of allegations against close relatives, including details of a physical fight between him and older brother Prince William over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

“The king would like him back in his ranks, but not in the royal family – I think that ship has already sailed and I’m sure Harry wouldn’t want that,” he explained.