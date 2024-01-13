#moment #SIAS #fighter #pulls #weapon #midst #transporters #farmers #protests #Constanţa

Major tensions in Constanța, where 90 TIRs are trying to reach Bucharest. In the area towards Ovidiu, a fighter from SIAS took out the machine gun in the middle of the people.

The reaction of IPJ Constanța, after a SIAS fighter pulled out his weapon in the midst of transporters and farmers at the protests in Constanța

“On the evening of January 13, during the transporters’ protest in the city of Constanţa, one of the traffic participants did not respect the orders of the policemen in the device and headed with the car towards the participants in the protest action as well as to the effectives of the device of order and public safety.

In this context, a fighter from the Special Actions Service, in order to remove the danger to the order device and to the protesters, positioned himself with his left knee on the vehicle driven by the person in question and pointed the equipped weapon at the engine block of the vehicle.

We mention that it is a hunting weapon with non-lethal ammunition,” IPJ Constanţa reported.

The moment when a SIAS fighter pulls out his weapon in the midst of transporters and farmers at the protests in Constanţa

The farmers’ and transporters’ revolt is spreading throughout the country. In Constanța, several machines are waiting for a signal to start moving to Bucharest. However, SIAS troops are also called to the scene to try to block this protest.

Moreover, in the middle of the scandal, one of the fighters was caught taking out his weapon and putting it on the hood of a car.

In the PHOTO GALLERY below you can watch the moment when a SIAS fighter pulls out his weapon in the middle of transporters and farmers at the protests in Constanta

“There are misunderstandings between the protesters and also misunderstandings between them and the law enforcement. I spoke to many of these people who are on the road at the moment. They are angry, they say that their rights are not respected and that they can no longer they are doing their jobs, to survive. Furthermore, if this continues, no one is doing anything for them. Several said that they have no intention of stopping these protests.

Also, the protesters say that this time they were attacked even by the law enforcement officers. It is what they continue to advocate. It is not known if they will manage to reach Bucharest, if no obstacles will be put in their way, and the cars will not be stopped on the road, because in the end that is what we want, their stopping”, said Alexandra Ghetea, Antena 3 correspondent CNN.

Farmers and transporters blocked several customs in the country

It happened at Nădlac, the Siret customs and the one at Albita, where the protesters gathered in large numbers and did not let anyone pass.

There were also blockages in Nădlac customs, in Arad county. About 60 machines gathered there, and there were about 200 farmers in the Albița customs office who said that they will return tomorrow and will also block the Crasna intersection, an important road to the Albița customs house.

In Craiova, hundreds of tractors and trucks blocked the entrance to the city and the roads to the customs in Calafat and Bechet.

More than 100 trucks and tractors of transporters and farmers from Tulcea also set off on the march in Constanța county.

They were escorted by several police crews to the entrance to Constanța, where they were told that they had to turn back or they would be fined.

They were trying to reach, symbolically, the port of Constanța in order to raise an alarm about the fact that the governors do not take their demands into account.

And the farmers from Mehedinti joined the protest organized at the national level. They drove at low speed on the DN6, between the towns of Simian and Balota, a fairly busy road.