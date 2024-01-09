The Monetary Policy Council decided on interest rates in Poland

#Monetary #Policy #Council #decided #interest #rates #Poland

On Tuesday, the Monetary Policy Council decided to maintain interest rates in Poland. This means that the reference rate of the National Bank of Poland will still be 5.75%. This decision is in line with economists’ forecasts. This is the third meeting in a row during which the cost of money was not changed.

The Council decided to keep the NBP interest rates unchanged:

reference rate 5.75 percent on an annual basis

lombard rate 6.25 percent on an annual basis

deposit rate 5.25 percent on an annual basis

rediscount rate of bills of exchange 5.80 percent on an annual basis

bill of exchange discount rate 5.85 percent on an annual basis

Interest rates in Poland have been stable since November 2023. At that time, the decision not to change was a surprise, because the market expected that at the first meeting after the parliamentary elections, the Monetary Policy Council would reduce the cost of money by 0.25 percentage points. In October 2023, a few days before the election, a cut of 0.25 percentage points was made, i.e. the reference rate dropped to 5.75%. It was a decision as expected. In September, the Monetary Policy Council decided to cut rates for the first time in this cycle, by as much as 0.75 percentage points, which was a shock for the market, because a cut of only 0.25 percentage points was expected.

The cycle of interest rate increases in Poland began in October 2021 and by September 2022, the reference rate on the Vistula River – thanks to the 11th consecutive decision on increases – had gone up to 6.75%. (from 0.1%), it was maintained at this high level (the highest in two decades) for exactly one year.

The next MPC meeting is scheduled for February 6 and 7 (Tuesday and Wednesday), but according to economists, it is difficult to expect that there will be a rate cut then. They attribute greater probability to the next meeting, which will be held on March 5 and 6 (Tuesday and Wednesday), although there is no consensus on this decision. Then the Monetary Policy Council will get acquainted with the new NBP inflation projection, which may already show inflation reaching the NBP target within the projection horizon. We write more about the scale of the expected rate cut in 2024 in this text.

According to Bank Millennium economists, the Monetary Policy Council, after aggressively cutting rates in the fall of 2023, clearly communicates the transition to the “wait and see” mode. From this point of view, the statement after the meeting will be more interesting, as will the comments of the President of the NBP (the conference will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m.), which may shed more light on central bankers’ expectations regarding the inflation path later in the year, which may affect the market expectations regarding rates. Especially in the context of lower than expected inflation in December.

“We expect monetary policy parameters to stabilize by March. A faster decline in CPI and core inflation than expected in the November projection, together with a decline in inflation in the external environment, as well as a relatively strong zloty, provide, in our opinion, room to ease monetary policy this year. Decrease inflation may convince the Monetary Policy Council to cut interest rates at the March meeting, when the Monetary Policy Council will get acquainted with the results of the new projection. However, the scope of rate cuts this year should not be significant, because loose fiscal policy, solid wage dynamics, recovery of private consumption and revival of credit will make it difficult to bring core inflation to the NBP target. – said Bank Millennium analysts.